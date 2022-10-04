ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KLEWTV

Game of the Week: Lapwai vs. Prairie

Sports Director Gianna Cefalu breaks down this week's game of the week between the Lapwai Wildcats and Prairie Pirates. She breaks down each team's storyline, how they got here, and how they match up.
LAPWAI, ID
KHQ Right Now

University of Idaho issues statement on abortion guidance

MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (UI) has issued a memo promising to clarify guidance on abortion and contraception. The memo, written by UI President Scott Green and Provost Torrey Lawrence, said the school's initial memo detailing new guidance on the state's abortion laws "quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation."
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Four-time felon released twice in two weeks by NPC judges

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NEZ PERCE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE:. On September 23, the Lewiston Police Department arrested Christian T Sehorn-Miller (24 yoa, Oregon) for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Idaho Probation and Parole was searching a residence when they located the drugs allegedly in Mr. Sehorn-Miller’s possession. During the case filing, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office learned Mr. Sehorn-Miller was a four time prior felon for Burglary, Theft 1st Degree Aggravated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (all from Oregon).
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Jason Kuzik, Lewiston's new Chief of Police

With 25 years of law enforcement experience with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada under his belt, Lewiston Chief of Police, Jason Kuzik, says he's ready to hit the ground running. "This is not an agency that is broken. It's not an agency that has really problems. Everybody can improve....
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

WSU commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Several events commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day will be taking place on WSU campuses over the next two weeks. Events on the Pullman campus begin Oct. 10 with a tipi assembling demonstration from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Todd Steps. Members of the public will be able to assist and prior experience is not required.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

2nd Street Revamped in Clarkston

CLARKSTON - In June 2022, the City of Clarkston’s Public Works Department began a project to preserve and upgrade 2nd Street near the East Side of Clarkston High School. To fund this almost $900,000 project, the City of Clarkston partnered with the Washington Department of Transportation. The state was able to provide $747,680 for the project through a Surface Transportation Program Grant and federal local program funds.
CLARKSTON, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday.  The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Lewiston man accused of molesting child at daycare over 9 years

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 against a Lewiston man on Friday. Chad Heath, 48, is accused of molesting a child between 2009 and...
KLEWTV

Two-day community flu clinic hosted by Tri-State Memorial Hospital

Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, from 9:00am – 6:00pm on both days. Both clinics will occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room at 1221 Highland Avenue, Clarkston, WA. Look for...
CLARKSTON, WA
KLEWTV

New Delta jet arrives at LWS

History was made just after noon Thursday. Delta Airlines’ Embraer 175 touched down at the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport for the very first time. "Its got about, in between 70 and 76 seats, depending on the configuration,” Airport Director Mike Issacs said. On board this jet,...
LEWISTON, ID

