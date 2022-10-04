Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
Game of the Week: Lapwai vs. Prairie
Sports Director Gianna Cefalu breaks down this week's game of the week between the Lapwai Wildcats and Prairie Pirates. She breaks down each team's storyline, how they got here, and how they match up.
KLEWTV
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Josie Larson, Potlatch Loggers Volleyball
POTLATCH, ID– Setter Josie Larson has been a part of this volleyball team even before her freshman year. “I was a manager in the eighth grade,” Larson said. “I’ve grown up around it my older siblings played and I just fell in love with the game from a very young age.”
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho issues statement on abortion guidance
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (UI) has issued a memo promising to clarify guidance on abortion and contraception. The memo, written by UI President Scott Green and Provost Torrey Lawrence, said the school's initial memo detailing new guidance on the state's abortion laws "quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation."
KLEWTV
Four-time felon released twice in two weeks by NPC judges
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NEZ PERCE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE:. On September 23, the Lewiston Police Department arrested Christian T Sehorn-Miller (24 yoa, Oregon) for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Idaho Probation and Parole was searching a residence when they located the drugs allegedly in Mr. Sehorn-Miller’s possession. During the case filing, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office learned Mr. Sehorn-Miller was a four time prior felon for Burglary, Theft 1st Degree Aggravated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (all from Oregon).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLEWTV
Jason Kuzik, Lewiston's new Chief of Police
With 25 years of law enforcement experience with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada under his belt, Lewiston Chief of Police, Jason Kuzik, says he's ready to hit the ground running. "This is not an agency that is broken. It's not an agency that has really problems. Everybody can improve....
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho to receive $55 million in the fight to end climate change
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million, this is the largest award in the university's history. The grant is twice as large as any other University of Idaho (U of I) grant ever and will help...
KLEWTV
WSU commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Several events commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day will be taking place on WSU campuses over the next two weeks. Events on the Pullman campus begin Oct. 10 with a tipi assembling demonstration from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Todd Steps. Members of the public will be able to assist and prior experience is not required.
KLEWTV
Lewiston Rotary Club celebrates a century of community service in LCV with gala
Tickets for the Lewiston Rotary Club's 100th Anniversary Gala, set for October 22, 2022, are on sale now. The gala will be held at the Lewis-Clark Hotel, which is also celebrating its 100 year anniversary. Organizers said on Thursday that the theme is 1920's high fashion or semi-formal attire, in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2nd Street Revamped in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - In June 2022, the City of Clarkston’s Public Works Department began a project to preserve and upgrade 2nd Street near the East Side of Clarkston High School. To fund this almost $900,000 project, the City of Clarkston partnered with the Washington Department of Transportation. The state was able to provide $747,680 for the project through a Surface Transportation Program Grant and federal local program funds.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KXLY
Lewiston man accused of molesting child at daycare over 9 years
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 against a Lewiston man on Friday. Chad Heath, 48, is accused of molesting a child between 2009 and...
KLEWTV
Two-day community flu clinic hosted by Tri-State Memorial Hospital
Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, from 9:00am – 6:00pm on both days. Both clinics will occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room at 1221 Highland Avenue, Clarkston, WA. Look for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Limited Options Available for Lewiston Homeless Shelter
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston Homelessness Subcommittee is struggling to find a location to host a winter warming shelter. Last year the warming shelter was held at the Salvation Army off 21st. However this location is being converted into offices and is no longer available for use. Back in...
KLEWTV
Health advisory issued for Mann and Winchester Lakes due to Cyanobacteria
Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) in cooperation with the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are issuing a public health advisory for Mann and Winchester lakes located in Nez Perce and Lewis counties respectively due to cyanobacteria, also known as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).
KLEWTV
New Delta jet arrives at LWS
History was made just after noon Thursday. Delta Airlines’ Embraer 175 touched down at the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport for the very first time. "Its got about, in between 70 and 76 seats, depending on the configuration,” Airport Director Mike Issacs said. On board this jet,...
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Debra Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty.
Comments / 0