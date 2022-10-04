ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Portland Fall Home and Garden Show

GET INSPIRATION FOR YOUR HOME AT THE PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW!. VISIT WITH MORE THAN 150 VENDORS, CHECK OUT GARDEN AND OUTDOOR LIVING SPACES, AND LISTEN TO PRESENTATIONS FROM GUEST SPEAKERS ON A RANGE OF TOPICS. FROM REMODELERS TO LANDSCAPERS, FLOORING INSTALLERS TO ROOFERS, AND FENCE BUILDERS TO...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town District

Police have identified the person who was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland last Friday night as a 53-year-old Portland man. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mark Anthony Davis died from a stab wound, and that his death was a homicide. The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, September...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

R. Bloom's: Florals in Hues of Brown

The color brown is trending now, in fashion and beyond. Richard Bloom, from R. Bloom's of Lake Oswego, joined us to share some fun ideas using fresh flowers in very fall-like hues. You'll find R. Bloom's at 267 A Avenue in Lake Oswego. For more information, visit rbloomsoswego.com.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Four shot in Southeast Portland attempted robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left four people with gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people won money on a lottery machine at a restaurant and lounge near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Around 2:30 a.m. the group was...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KATU.com

Business targeted for hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' event

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland business owner says she was targeted for hosting an event with Portland police. Loretta Guzman owns Bison Coffee House on Northeast Cully. She said she posted Tuesday that she was hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event Wednesday and immediately started getting backlash online.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 7 p.m. at Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said they...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Info#What To Do#Foodies#Rose City#United States#San Francisco#Food Drink#Best Foodie Cities#Fellow Pacific Northwest
KATU.com

Pedestrian critically hurt in North Portland crash

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a driver in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood on Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 9:40 a.m. near the intersection of North Ensign Street and Basin Avenue. First responders arrived to find that a pedestrian had been “critically...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Place
Vancouver, CA
KATU.com

Portland Thorns head coach responds to report of abuse in women's soccer

PORTLAND, Ore. — The head coach of the Portland Thorns FC is responding to the independent investigation of the National Women's Soccer League, which found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic across women's soccer. Rhian Wilkinson played for the Thorns in 2015, when a lot of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of filming girls in locker room

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a Vancouver Public Schools employee filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. According to the sheriff’s office, the school notified them immediately upon finding out about the incident. By the time deputies...
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy