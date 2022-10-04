Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Portland Fall Home and Garden Show
GET INSPIRATION FOR YOUR HOME AT THE PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW!. VISIT WITH MORE THAN 150 VENDORS, CHECK OUT GARDEN AND OUTDOOR LIVING SPACES, AND LISTEN TO PRESENTATIONS FROM GUEST SPEAKERS ON A RANGE OF TOPICS. FROM REMODELERS TO LANDSCAPERS, FLOORING INSTALLERS TO ROOFERS, AND FENCE BUILDERS TO...
KATU.com
Police identify man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town District
Police have identified the person who was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland last Friday night as a 53-year-old Portland man. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mark Anthony Davis died from a stab wound, and that his death was a homicide. The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, September...
KATU.com
R. Bloom's: Florals in Hues of Brown
The color brown is trending now, in fashion and beyond. Richard Bloom, from R. Bloom's of Lake Oswego, joined us to share some fun ideas using fresh flowers in very fall-like hues. You'll find R. Bloom's at 267 A Avenue in Lake Oswego. For more information, visit rbloomsoswego.com.
KATU.com
Four shot in Southeast Portland attempted robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left four people with gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people won money on a lottery machine at a restaurant and lounge near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Around 2:30 a.m. the group was...
KATU.com
Business targeted for hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' event
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland business owner says she was targeted for hosting an event with Portland police. Loretta Guzman owns Bison Coffee House on Northeast Cully. She said she posted Tuesday that she was hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event Wednesday and immediately started getting backlash online.
KATU.com
'She was a kick in the pants': Kelso man remembers mom who died in St. Helens fire
Adam King of Kelso, Washington is still processing that his mother is gone, one day after she died in a fire. "She was a kick in the pants. She was the life of the party. She liked to live the glamorous life, liked to sing, liked to dance," King tells KATU.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 7 p.m. at Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said they...
KATU.com
Woman shot during fight between a man and a deputy in NE Portland's Lloyd District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators have released more information on what led up to a shooting involving a deputy on Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Portland’s Lloyd District. According to law enforcement, a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the Transit Police Division approached a man at about 1:30...
KATU.com
Pedestrian critically hurt in North Portland crash
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a driver in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood on Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 9:40 a.m. near the intersection of North Ensign Street and Basin Avenue. First responders arrived to find that a pedestrian had been “critically...
KATU.com
Portland City Council approves pilot project to shorten 911 wait times
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council voted Wednesday to adopt an ordinance for a pilot project that’s meant to shorten 911 wait times. 911 wait times are more than four times what they should be in Portland. The ordinance will include double pay for people who work...
KATU.com
Brother, sister in foster care reported as missing in Portland, Oregon DHS says
A brother and sister in foster care were reported as missing from Portland, and the Oregon Department of Human Services said they believe the children could be in danger. Oregon DHS said 15-year-old Onesty Jones was reported missing on August 23. Her brother, 16-year-old Marcus Jones, went missing on September 26.
KATU.com
Cyclist killed Tuesday identified as well-known local chef, calls for safety improvements
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police confirmed the name of the cyclist hit and killed in Southeast Portland on Tuesday. Police say 50-year-old Sarah Pliner died at the scene. Pliner was a well-known Portland chef. The crash happened just before noon at Southeast 26th and Powell, near Cleveland High School.
KATU.com
Police Chief Lovell talks with KATU about staffing, community apathy to crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU got a chance to sit down with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Wednesday. We spoke to him about a variety of topics, including staffing and community apathy to crime. "We are looking at some really good hiring groups coming into the future. One of...
KATU.com
Portland Thorns head coach responds to report of abuse in women's soccer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The head coach of the Portland Thorns FC is responding to the independent investigation of the National Women's Soccer League, which found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic across women's soccer. Rhian Wilkinson played for the Thorns in 2015, when a lot of the...
KATU.com
Hardesty demands ODOT add immediate safety fixes after cyclist killed in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is demanding the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) make immediate changes to an intersection in Southeast Portland where a cyclist was killed this week. Police say 50-year-old Sarah Pliner, a well-known Portland chef, was killed Tuesday when she was hit...
KATU.com
Two Portland Thorns, Timbers execs fired following report of abuse in women's soccer
The Portland Timbers and Thorns FC said that as of Wednesday, President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub have been terminated. The announcement that the club executives were fired comes nearly two days after an investigation found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer.
KATU.com
Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe
HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
KATU.com
Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of filming girls in locker room
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a Vancouver Public Schools employee filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. According to the sheriff’s office, the school notified them immediately upon finding out about the incident. By the time deputies...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police offer cash reward for information that leads to arrest in August shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a suspect or suspects in a shooting on August 8, 2022. PAST COVERAGE | Shooting in Northeast Vancouver leaves one in the hospital, police looking for suspect. Police say at 9:00 p.m., they responded...
