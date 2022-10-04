Montgomery County Health Officials Urge Residents to Get a Flu Shot and Set Schedule of County-Operated Vaccination Clinics

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Everyone Urged to Raise Awareness of Potential Fire Hazards During 100th Anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15
Montgomery County is urging residents and businesses to raise their awareness of potential fire hazards as the County joins in recognition of the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9-15. The annual campaign reminds residents that education and planning are two important actions to keep safe from fire.
mocoshow.com
Stories From Domestic Violence Survivors Are Currently Displayed Across The County In October
Montgomery County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council announced that during the month of October, stories from domestic violence victims/survivors who live in Montgomery County will be on display along with pairs of shoes representing each victim. “We hope these stories shine a light on the prevalence of domestic violence, how to...
Nottingham MD
MVA offices, VEIP stations to close on Monday in observance of Columbus Day
GLEN BURNIE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program stations on Monday, October 10, in observance of Columbus Day. MDOT MVA branch offices will reopen for normal operations by appointment only Tuesday, October 11. VEIP testing will also...
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Student in custody after trying to stab multiple students at Frederick County high school
FREDERICK, Md. — A student is in police custody after trying to stab multiple students at Governor Thomas Johnson high school Friday, according to authorities. Officers responded to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School located at 1501 N Market Street Frederick, Maryland, just before 1 p.m. According to a...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 1100 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, October 6th at approximately 5:30 p.m.
mocoshow.com
County Executive Marc Elrich Discusses Prescription Drug Prices, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and More in His Weekly Message
As we have heard a lot lately, cost increases due to inflation have impacted everyone and are hitting the poorest amongst us the hardest. One area of our economy where costs continue to rise, not necessarily because of inflation, is prescription drugs. The tragedy is, the less money you make, the more likely you are to cut pills in half or skip days on your medication.
Bay Net
Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.
DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Fentanyl That Led to an Overdose Death
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Enitan Mouroukeji Agbi, a/k/a “Anton Agbi” and “Tone,” age 38, of Germantown, Maryland to 114 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl. A victim died from using drugs that Agbi distributed. Judge Grimm also ordered Agbi to pay restitution of at least $1,125.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shots Fired in Montgomery Village on Thursday Night
Per MCPD: Montgomery County Police responded to the 9900 block of Walkers House Road on Thursday, October 6, at approximately 8:20 p.m., for the sound of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, the observed property damage as the result of gunshots. At this time, there have been no injuries confirmed on scene. No arrests have been made stemming from this incident.
WJLA
Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
Mishandled money in Montgomery County Public Schools
Montgomery County Public Schools is investigating at least two individuals after an audit uncovered over $1 million in mishandled funds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Newell Street in Silver Spring to be Blocked Off for Traffic to Allow Community Gatherings on Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 10
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation will be closing Newell Street in Silver Spring to vehicles from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, to allow for community gatherings celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. The special day was formerly known as Columbus Day in Montgomery County and in many other localities around the nation.
Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients
A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce. Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
mocoshow.com
Cold Case Detectives Ask Public for Assistance in Locating Woman Missing Since July
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 52-year-old woman from Silver Spring. Bruktawit Jagema was last seen on July 5, 2022 in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue. It is unknown what clothing...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
bethesdamagazine.com
Nine fun fall activities happening in Montgomery County this weekend
October brings a range of events and activities in celebration of the spooky season and the arrival of fall. This weekend there will be events ranging from haunted attractions to a movie screening. Here are nine to check out this weekend:. Field of Screams. Field of Screams, a popular haunted...
Anne Arundel Co. Schools will make snow days virtual on case-by-case basis
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video was published on Dec. 6, 2021. State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury has approved Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Virtual Day Instruction Plan for inclement weather, which gives the school system the choice to convert some snow days to virtual instruction days.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
Comments / 0