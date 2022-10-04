ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Health Officials Urge Residents to Get a Flu Shot and Set Schedule of County-Operated Vaccination Clinics

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Everyone Urged to Raise Awareness of Potential Fire Hazards During 100th Anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15

Montgomery County is urging residents and businesses to raise their awareness of potential fire hazards as the County joins in recognition of the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9-15. The annual campaign reminds residents that education and planning are two important actions to keep safe from fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

MVA offices, VEIP stations to close on Monday in observance of Columbus Day

GLEN BURNIE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program stations on Monday, October 10, in observance of Columbus Day. MDOT MVA branch offices will reopen for normal operations by appointment only Tuesday, October 11. VEIP testing will also...
MARYLAND STATE
92Q

Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Montgomery County, MD
Government
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 1100 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, October 6th at approximately 5:30 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

County Executive Marc Elrich Discusses Prescription Drug Prices, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and More in His Weekly Message

As we have heard a lot lately, cost increases due to inflation have impacted everyone and are hitting the poorest amongst us the hardest. One area of our economy where costs continue to rise, not necessarily because of inflation, is prescription drugs. The tragedy is, the less money you make, the more likely you are to cut pills in half or skip days on your medication.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.

DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
DUNKIRK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Seasonal Flu#Flu Symptoms#Wash Hands#Linus Influenza#General Health#Diseases#Flumist
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Man Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Fentanyl That Led to an Overdose Death

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Enitan Mouroukeji Agbi, a/k/a “Anton Agbi” and “Tone,” age 38, of Germantown, Maryland to 114 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl. A victim died from using drugs that Agbi distributed. Judge Grimm also ordered Agbi to pay restitution of at least $1,125.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Responds to Report of Shots Fired in Montgomery Village on Thursday Night

Per MCPD: Montgomery County Police responded to the 9900 block of Walkers House Road on Thursday, October 6, at approximately 8:20 p.m., for the sound of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, the observed property damage as the result of gunshots. At this time, there have been no injuries confirmed on scene. No arrests have been made stemming from this incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
mocoshow.com

Newell Street in Silver Spring to be Blocked Off for Traffic to Allow Community Gatherings on Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 10

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation will be closing Newell Street in Silver Spring to vehicles from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, to allow for community gatherings celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. The special day was formerly known as Columbus Day in Montgomery County and in many other localities around the nation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients

A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce. Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs

WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy