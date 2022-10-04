Read full article on original website
Golden Corral has reopened in ChillicotheJake WellsChillicothe, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed propertiesEllen EastwoodRockbridge, OH
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenChillicothe, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Times Gazette
Paper machine restart to create 52 new jobs
Pixelle Specialty Solutions has announced an investment of more than $21 million in upgrades and repairs to the #24 paper machine at the Chilpaco facility in Chillicothe. As the largest and fastest-growing manufacturer of specialty papers in North America, Pixelle Speciality Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, it said Tuesday in a news release in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, and Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development.
WSYX ABC6
Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe announces fall curbside leaf pickup schedule
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Mayor Luke Feeney, Safety and Service Director Jeff Carman, and the Service Department have announced the City of Chillicothe will have a full curbside leaf collection program again this year starting the week of October 17, 2022. Safety Director Jeff Carman asks that residents prepare their leaves in the following manner to allow city crews to remove the leaves efficiently.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
WSAZ
Portsmouth considers restructure of parks system
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth is exploring ways to restructure its park system. There are currently ten city parks, but with a loss of income tax revenue over the last few decades, it has been difficult to maintain those parks. “What we have right now is not...
Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal, one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money. The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is frustrated about the negotiation process and feels like everyday workers are […]
WSAZ
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m. Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
Here’s the latest on Upper Arlington’s Kingsdale redevelopment project
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects at the mixed-use redevelopment of Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington are taking shape, with a senior living component well under construction as well as parking to support planned apartments and a new community center. Columbus Business First spoke with the project’s developer, Continental Real Estate […]
columbusmessenger.com
Fyda Freightliner opens in West Jefferson
Fyda Freightliner Columbus Inc. hosted a building dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 30 to celebrate their newly relocated full-service heavy commercial truck dealership at 2700 Plain City Georgesville Rd. NE, West Jefferson. In its former location, Fyda Freightliner Columbus occupied five buildings that housed truck sales, parts and service...
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
WOUB
Athens City Council again passes ‘pay to stay’ ordinance
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens City Council voted Monday to once again adopt an ordinance to provide tenants tools to avoid eviction. Ordinance 85-22, which has been called the “pay to stay” ordinance, would provide tenants with legal representation at eviction hearings and allow for tenants to avoid being evicted if tenants paid whatever rent they owed their landlord, plus any late fees.
I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs
UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
Record-Herald
Adena named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces
CHILLICOTHE, OH – The parking lot of Adena Health System’s PACCAR Medical Education Center recently was lined with signs bearing more than 230 names. While not quite of the magnitude of the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, the signs were a tribute to the more than 230 caregivers who have worked for the health system for 10 years or longer. Many of those caregivers – eight of whom have more than 40 years of service — drove through that asphalt red carpet of sorts, soaking in the cheers of Adena’s executive team, receiving a meal and other gifts, and accepting heart-felt individual thank yous from leaders for the work they do every day.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle a grain silo fire in Ross Co.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at Swaney Road and Route 104 in Union Township in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 6 a.m. According to dispatchers, the fire was located in a grain silo near the solar farm. The cause of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
columbusunderground.com
Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus
When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
