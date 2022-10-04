CHILLICOTHE, OH – The parking lot of Adena Health System’s PACCAR Medical Education Center recently was lined with signs bearing more than 230 names. While not quite of the magnitude of the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, the signs were a tribute to the more than 230 caregivers who have worked for the health system for 10 years or longer. Many of those caregivers – eight of whom have more than 40 years of service — drove through that asphalt red carpet of sorts, soaking in the cheers of Adena’s executive team, receiving a meal and other gifts, and accepting heart-felt individual thank yous from leaders for the work they do every day.

