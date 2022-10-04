Read full article on original website
This Missouri High School Student Saved a Police Officer’s Life
You never know when you'll be in a situation where someone's life is on the line, but that's what happened to a Missouri high school student who is credited with saving a police officer's life who was injured in a shooting. NewsNation shared an interview with Ava Donegan, a 17-year-old...
Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs
The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
KCTV 5
Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his...
KMBC.com
Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri
WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
Blue Springs elementary school goes on lockout
A Blue Springs elementary school went under lockout on Thursday after it received a tip about a suspicious person in the area.
Missouri trooper recognized for making 1,000th DWI stop
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Teen helps officer injured in Missouri shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri police officer injured in a shooting over the weekend is expected to be OK, partially thanks to the help of a teenager. On Saturday, police in Excelsior Springs were trying to arrest a man wanted for an assault on a law enforcement officer when he began firing at them. One officer was hit in the shoulder and wrist before the man, identified as 65-year-old Carl Carrel, was fatally shot by another officer, authorities explained.
kcur.org
Fentanyl overdose deaths are taking the lives of children in Kansas City and nationally
Over the past decade, drug overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal, have become an epidemic in Missouri. The synthetic opioid fentanyl, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. This drug affects...
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
KMBC.com
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a couple in Olathe, Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kansas, couple wasgunned down after leaving an area restaurant, prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people reportedly involved in the case. The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2021. The victims, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose...
MISSING: Raytown teen who didn’t come home from school Wednesday
The Raytown Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who didn't come home from school on Wednesday.
kcur.org
Niko Quinn spent 30 years trying to tell the truth about a double murder in Kansas City, Kansas
Chapter 1: Niko Quinn's Truth. After watching her cousin get murdered in 1994, Niko Quinn was one of two eyewitnesses who sent Lamonte McIntyre to prison for a crime he didn't commit. Quinn says then-Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski pressured her into making false testimony, and she's been trying to "make it right" ever since.
KCTV 5
Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
