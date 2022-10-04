ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

KCTV 5

Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Hill

Teen helps officer injured in Missouri shooting

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri police officer injured in a shooting over the weekend is expected to be OK, partially thanks to the help of a teenager. On Saturday, police in Excelsior Springs were trying to arrest a man wanted for an assault on a law enforcement officer when he began firing at them. One officer was hit in the shoulder and wrist before the man, identified as 65-year-old Carl Carrel, was fatally shot by another officer, authorities explained.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
kmmo.com

HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
