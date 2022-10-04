ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

WSET

New scam on the rise targeting people with student loans, BBB said

(WSET) — The Better Business Bureau is sounding the alarm on a new student loan forgiveness scam. If you're waiting on student loan forgiveness -- you're going to want to hear this. "The main reason I think we're seeing the rise is that its great money. The scam gives...
EDUCATION
Mr Ethan

A Quick Guide to SNAP Eligibility and Food Stamps Benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is the government's most extensive food assistance program. As of 2021, 41.5 million Americans took part in the SNAP program. This helps eligible low-income individuals and families by letting them use an Electronic Benefits Transfer card to buy suitable food at authorized retail food stores.
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
CNET

Stop Zelle Scams Before Thieves Get Anywhere Near Your Money

At last Thursday's Annual Oversight of the Nation's Largest Banks hearing, Zelle scams took center stage early as Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown accused the CEOs of the seven biggest US banks of not doing enough to protect customers against fraud. "All of your banks have promoted Zelle, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Online Scams
HackerNoon

Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1390 Granite City Sports

Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam

MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes. Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds

NEW YORK (AP) — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle. The report also found that the large banks that partly own Zelle have been reluctant to compensate customers who have been victims of fraud or scams. For instance, less than half of the money customers reported being sent via Zelle without authorization was being reimbursed. Warren, D-Massachusetts, a long-time critic of the big banks, requested data on fraud and scams on Zelle from seven banks starting in April. The report cites data from four banks that tallied 192,878 cases worth collectively $213.8 million in 2021 and the first half of 2022 where a customer claimed they had been fraudulently tricked into making a payment. In only roughly 3,500 cases did those banks reimburse the customer, the report found. Further, in the cases where it’s clear funds had been taken out of customers’ accounts without authorization, only 47% of those dollars were ever reimbursed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

10 Common bank fees that are costing you, and expert advice for avoiding them

All financial institutions are required to disclose the fees they impose on their customers and when. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Banks are not one-size-fits-all. When you’re evaluating where you want to park your money, there are several factors you’ll have to weigh to find the right one for you. One major consideration you’ll need to consider: fees.
CREDITS & LOANS

