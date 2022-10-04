Read full article on original website
WSET
New scam on the rise targeting people with student loans, BBB said
(WSET) — The Better Business Bureau is sounding the alarm on a new student loan forgiveness scam. If you're waiting on student loan forgiveness -- you're going to want to hear this. "The main reason I think we're seeing the rise is that its great money. The scam gives...
What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
A Quick Guide to SNAP Eligibility and Food Stamps Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is the government's most extensive food assistance program. As of 2021, 41.5 million Americans took part in the SNAP program. This helps eligible low-income individuals and families by letting them use an Electronic Benefits Transfer card to buy suitable food at authorized retail food stores.
How scammers used Zelle to clean out one man's bank account
It took just a few minutes of clever manipulation for scammers to clean out Marcas Miles' bank account using Zelle.
Child Tax Credit 2022: Check If You're Eligible For Remaining $750 Direct Payment
The Child Tax Credit monthly payments helped families manage their finances and afford needs, but when those payments stopped, families had trouble, according to a nationwide poll.
Food Stamps are increasing; More money each month if you have Food Stamps
(WTRF) If you have food stamps, you will get more money each month. CNN reports that The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5% because of inflation. That would be a monthly increase of $104 for a family of four. The increase...
CNET
Stop Zelle Scams Before Thieves Get Anywhere Near Your Money
At last Thursday's Annual Oversight of the Nation's Largest Banks hearing, Zelle scams took center stage early as Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown accused the CEOs of the seven biggest US banks of not doing enough to protect customers against fraud. "All of your banks have promoted Zelle, the...
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
Romance scammer gets 25 years in prison for money laundering
A Georgia man found guilty of laundering millions of dollars accrued by online fraud, including scamming vulnerable people on dating websites, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
Fraudsters used a fake-name generating website to steal $250 million meant for hungry children, Justice Department alleges
The US Department of Justice alleged that the $250 million fraud scheme in Minnesota was the largest uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam
MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes. Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
NEW YORK (AP) — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle. The report also found that the large banks that partly own Zelle have been reluctant to compensate customers who have been victims of fraud or scams. For instance, less than half of the money customers reported being sent via Zelle without authorization was being reimbursed. Warren, D-Massachusetts, a long-time critic of the big banks, requested data on fraud and scams on Zelle from seven banks starting in April. The report cites data from four banks that tallied 192,878 cases worth collectively $213.8 million in 2021 and the first half of 2022 where a customer claimed they had been fraudulently tricked into making a payment. In only roughly 3,500 cases did those banks reimburse the customer, the report found. Further, in the cases where it’s clear funds had been taken out of customers’ accounts without authorization, only 47% of those dollars were ever reimbursed.
Regions bank ordered to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Regions Bank to pay at least $191 million in penalties and refunds for charging customers "surprise" overdraft fees. The bank must refund at least $141 million to customers and pay $50 million into the CFPB's victims relief fund, the CFPB...
Biden administration steps up protection against student loan forgiveness scams
The Biden administration is increasing efforts to protect borrowers from student loan forgiveness scams, while still not offering further details about the application itself.
10 Common bank fees that are costing you, and expert advice for avoiding them
All financial institutions are required to disclose the fees they impose on their customers and when. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Banks are not one-size-fits-all. When you’re evaluating where you want to park your money, there are several factors you’ll have to weigh to find the right one for you. One major consideration you’ll need to consider: fees.
$9.5 billion in middle-class tax refund payments are about to go out in one state
Last year’s nationwide wave of stimulus payments may have ended, but that doesn’t mean such cash infusions still aren’t going out to taxpayers in certain parts of the US. In fact, middle-class tax refunds totaling some $9.5 billion are set to go out in one state starting tomorrow, on October 7 — and we’ve got all the details below.
HMRC urges teenagers to collect savings potentially worth thousands of pounds
Teenagers are being urged by HMRC to collect savings potentially worth thousands of pounds. Matured Child Trust Funds are long-term, tax-free savings accounts set up for every child born between September 1 2002, and January 2 2011, made to help young people save money with the government adding an initial deposit of at least £250.
Alert: Political scams expected to increase as midterm elections near
An election's approach always seems to turn up the emotional heat across the nation, but the United States 2022 midterm elections are no exception. The voices arguing for and against hot button issues are loud and persistent. And when emotions run high, bad actors look for ways to use peoples' passion to trick them.
