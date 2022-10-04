Read full article on original website
A Very Nice Fall Weekend, A Chance For Rain Next Week
Friday was another nice Fall day in central and south Alabama. The sky was mainly sunny with no rain, so we made it through another week dry. A dry weather pattern continues this weekend, coupled with cooler temperatures thanks to a Friday night cold front. Clouds increase Friday evening and overnight as the front pushes through Alabama. Temperatures remain milder during the evening, still in the mid 60s at 11PM. Overnight lows range from the mid to upper 50s.
Warmer Afternoons Through Friday, Cooler This Weekend
The long tranquil weather pattern continues Wednesday across central and south Alabama. The morning was not perfectly sunny, with some fair-weather clouds streaming west to east across the southern half of the state. They certainly did not block out the sun entirely, with a partly cloudy sky in some locations at the most. The sky may remain partly cloudy during the afternoon, though clouds clear Wednesday night.
Friday Front Brings Cooler Temps; Still No Signs of Rain
The forecast today and tomorrow continues to feature mainly sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, while nights will be in the 50s. Great weather for early October in Alabama and this dry pattern will likely persist at least another ten days.
Alabama National Fair Begins Friday
The Alabama National Fair will open Friday at 4pm. There are a few new vendors and rides this year at the fair. A new asphalt surface has also been added to the entire fairground. A clear bag policy will be in effect, and all kids under 18 must be accompanied...
