Friday was another nice Fall day in central and south Alabama. The sky was mainly sunny with no rain, so we made it through another week dry. A dry weather pattern continues this weekend, coupled with cooler temperatures thanks to a Friday night cold front. Clouds increase Friday evening and overnight as the front pushes through Alabama. Temperatures remain milder during the evening, still in the mid 60s at 11PM. Overnight lows range from the mid to upper 50s.

