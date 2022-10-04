Bob Dylan Audiobook’s Celebrity Readers and Their Chapters Revealed, From Helen Mirren on ‘Pump It Up’ to Alfre Woodard on ‘Tutti Fruitti’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Stars in Sci-Fi Series From ‘Westworld’ Creators
Chloë Grace Moretz discovers a dangerous virtual reality in the official trailer for Amazon Prime Video series “The Peripheral,” from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the sci-fi thriller series based on William Gibson’s novel, Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, a young woman living in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032 with her Marine veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor) and ailing mother. As their mother grows sicker, Flynne and Burton make ends meet by playing paid simulations (aka sims). According to the show’s official description, “The two siblings share Burton’s avatar, ‘jockeying’ for high-paying customers to beat challenging game...
Mila Kunis Explained Why She And Ashton Kutcher Didn't Stand For Will Smith At The Oscars
"Not standing, to me, was a no-brainer."
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Outpacing ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ for No. 1 as ‘Amsterdam’ Bombs
There’s one key question gripping the world this weekend: will the box office be smiling, or will it be Lyling? Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” had hopes to challenge for the top slot at the box office this weekend, though it seems that the family comedy will now be unable to outpace the second weekend of Paramount’s horror film “Smile.” Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios’ “Amsterdam” is bombing in its debut, aiming to finish in third. “Lyle, Lyle” landed a $3.47 million opening day, screening in 4,350 locations. While that’s not exactly the most impressive opening day on paper, the majority of ticket sales...
Jennifer Lawrence: I Felt a Loss of Control After ‘The Hunger Games’ Came Out
Talking to Francine Stock about her career as part of the London Film Festival’s “Screen Talk” series, Lawrence opened up about her feelings on working in the hit franchise. “I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s “Silver Lining Playbook”], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control.”
