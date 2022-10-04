Read full article on original website
Court documents show friction between Savannah toddler's mother, grandmother before disappearance
Update 8:35 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement Saturday morning:. “Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance. We appreciate everyone’s offers of assistance, but we are not in need of volunteers. FBI assistance continues.”
Statesboro Shooting: Police say victim critically injured, family member in custody
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above: Raw video: Footage of the scene following Statesboro shooting. Statesboro police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim is a female in her mid-20s, and the suspect is also a female in her mid-20s. It happened...
Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought
A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
Timeline: What has happened since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing?
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — At just 20 months old, Quinton Simon hasn’t been seen for 60 hours. In those moments, WSAV has told you a lot about the search to find him but to tell you about the environment he was living in, we have to back up weeks. Sept. 7 Police were called […]
Hampton Police investigating after fake threat made to Hampton Elementary School
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton Police Department is investigating after receiving a 911 call about an intruder or possible shooter at Hampton Elementary School at about 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 5. Hampton Police, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, and Varnville Police Department were on scene and went inside the...
Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery
Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
Investigators seek third suspect in St. Helena Island burglary
The second of three suspects believed to be responsible for a burglary on St. Helena Island has been taken into custody, while the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) continues their search for the final suspect. Kevin Fralix, a 47-year-old resident of St. Helena Island, was apprehended Tuesday, Oct. 4....
Missing in Beaufort County: Authorities searching for 81-year-old man who vanished Thursday
DALE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man. Joe Nathan Glover, 81, was reported missing from his Spann Circle home in the Dale community on Thursday. Glover is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with...
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
SPD: Missing woman found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says a missing woman has been found safe. Lindsey Smith Poole, 46, was last seen on Sept. 29 at the Abercorn Laquinta Inn. SPD announced Poole was found safe on Oct. 6.
Beaufort deputies send bloodhounds, helicopter to find missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale. Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear […]
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
'I hope he's still alive': Police chief gives update on search for missing Chatham County toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 4:30 p.m.:The Chatham County Police Department issued a statement noting search warrants have been executed, with the assistance of the FBI, and the case remains a missing child investigation. Update 1 p.m.: WJCL's Andy Cole conducted an interview with Quinton's grandparents. Watch it below.
Early morning altercation leads to shots fired at Port Royal motel
A Beaufort man was arrested after firing a weapon in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Port Royal early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. No one was struck by the gunfire, and no injuries resulted from the incident. Nelson Bones, 30, was arrested by Port Royal police who...
Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
14-year-old student charged with bringing gun to Battery Creek HS, officials say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old student at Battery Creek High School is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice after bringing a weapon to school on Wednesday, according to Beaufort County authorities. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the high school on Thursday after they...
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
