abc17news.com
Tracking a cold front that brings a cool and breezy end to the week
TODAY: Thursday brings another cold front to mid-Missouri, this time with a little more impact. We'll start mostly sunny, and likely climb into the upper 70s, to near 80, before a cold front arrives this evening. Between 6-8 p.m. for folks north of I-70, and 8-10 p.m. for those south, we'll likely feel an increase in north wind, gusting 20-25 mph, and we may even get a light shower or rumble of thunder along the front. This is a recent development in the forecast, but with similarly modest instability yesterday for a brief period, we did detect a few strikes of lighting from a shower (or storm) near Macon Wednesday evening. Given that, we'll say it's possible this evening along the front. Recent guidance suggests the best chance of any rainfall will be along the front north of I-70 in that 6-8 p.m. window. The chance for rain at all is still slim, and accumulation will be minor.
abc17news.com
Breaking down how frost forms
Temperatures are finally starting to fall as Mid-Missouri heads deeper into fall. Multiple cold fronts heading into the second half of this week will lead to winds returning back out of the north cooling overnight lows back towards the mid to lower 30s. This will lead to many parts of Central Missouri seeing the first frost event of Fall 2022.
krcgtv.com
What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?
Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
myozarksonline.com
Snow before you Know
Each year prior to the onset of snowy weather, the Missouri Department of Transportation holds a winter operations drill to test equipment and employees. The winter operations drill will be held this month, according to Area Engineer Danny Roeger…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10032201roeger. The drill will allow...
abc17news.com
Freeze Warning issued October 7 at 10:37AM CDT until October 8 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and. * WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing. Take steps now...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Department of Conservation has weekly fall color updates available online
If you’re interested in finding the best places to take in leaves that are changing to lovely shades of red, yellow, orange, and purple, the Missouri Department of Conservation can help. The MDC tracks fall colors and provides weekly updates online. Media Specialist Maddie Est says foresters from all...
Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) WATCH LIVE: Drivers should expect to find delays on eastbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge due to a crash Thursday morning. MoDOT reported around 8:05 a.m. that the delays at the bridge should last about an hour. Crews closed the right lane off to drivers following the crash near The post Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
KYTV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
abc17news.com
Volusia County faces continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian as governor praises Floridians’ resiliency
Volusia County on the Atlantic coast of Florida faces the continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who toured the county Friday, said inland areas still have a lot of standing water that doesn’t have anywhere to go.
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop...
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Will an emergency get you out of a speeding ticket?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government launched a program this summer to tackle the increase in deaths caused by speeding. And speeding is the subject of this week’s Fact Finders. Our viewer wants to know; Is it legal to exceed the speed limit for any reason, i.e., passing, rushing to the hospital, etc.?”
Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
A Missouri woman who stopped at a convenience store to get snacks for her kids said a last-minute decision to buy a Powerball ticket earned her a $50,000 prize.
How many meteorites have been found in Missouri?
Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- To raise or not to raise. Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says the state has to compete with the private sector and he hopes to give state workers a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history -- about seven-point-five percent. The state has more than 50-thousand workers and thousands of openings. Missouri has the lowest or one of the lowest-paying state workforces in the country.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
kwos.com
Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico
The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
Ameren Missouri puts up $250,000 in new energy assistance funds ahead of winter
Through its newly launched Clean Slate program, Ameren Missouri is offering $250,000 in energy assistance funds for its natural gas customers, as a way to keep heat flowing to lower-income customers during the coldest months ... Read More » The post Ameren Missouri puts up $250,000 in new energy assistance funds ahead of winter appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Missouri trooper recognized for making 1,000th DWI stop
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
