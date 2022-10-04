ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo talks surprising surgery, 49ers requiring him to be local for rehab, not being 100 percent healthy yet

Everyone focused on Jimmy Garoppolo's thumb during the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run last season. However, it wasn't the thumb that was most concerning for the quarterback. Instead, Garoppolo was more concerned about his shoulder. "The thumb started as the top thing," Garoppolo told The Athletic on Tim Kawakami's podcast....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49ers-Panthers Injury Report: Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead don’t practice; Jauan Jennings limited

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 5 contest against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz suffered an MCL sprain during Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams. He is expected to possibly miss six to eight weeks. He was filling in for left tackle Trent Williams, who remains out with a high-ankle sprain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49ers-Panthers Injury Report: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw ruled out, likely to miss Falcons game too; IR possible for Armstead

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 5 contest against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Neither Arik Armstead nor Javon Kinlaw practiced this week. Armstead played on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams but could not finish the game. A foot injury forced him to miss the previous game in Denver.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Confident Emmanuel Moseley on 49ers defense: ‘We can stop anybody’

Emmanuel Moseley is quietly putting together his best NFL season. The fifth-year cornerback's overall Pro Football Focus grade of 70.4 through four games is his highest mark since 2019 (also 70.4). Moseley's overall defensive grade has improved each week, with his 70.9 grade in Week 4 being his best since last season's playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
No Huddle Podcast: Best 49ers Defense Since ‘95 + 49ers Own Division For Now & Offense Not Super Bowl Ready

(Episode 175) - The guys open up talking about the defense and how awesome it is to watch a team with a dominant defense. They compare this defense to the 1995 Pete Carroll defense and say that this 2022 defense looks to be better. They talk about Demeco Ryans and discuss whether or not he is the best coach on the staff. They highlight Charvarious Ward, Nick Bosa, & Talanoa Hufunga. They discuss taking Nick Bosa for granted and Hufunga emerging as a potential defensive player of the year candidate. They talk about the Rams and how much more talented the 49ers are.
49ers vs. Rams Film Review: YAC bros are back?

49ers Redzone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the film from the San Francisco 49ers' 24-9 win to the Los Angeles Rams, analyzing the creative gameplan, as well as the offensive inefficiencies from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense. You can listen to the audio for this episode above. The video is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kyle Shanahan on 49ers QB Trey Lance: ‘He hasn’t missed a meeting yet’

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance could not travel with his teammates for the Week 3 contest against the Denver Broncos. He pleaded his case to do so, calling his head coach, Kyle Shanahan, the day after undergoing surgery to repair the fibula fracture and ligament disruption in his ankle sustained from the Week 2 injury. The swelling had not yet gone down, so Lance was forced to stay in the Bay Area.
49ers’ Deebo Samuel: My mentality on the football field is unmatched

Unsurprisingly, Deebo Samuel didn't want to discuss his offseason drama with the San Francisco 49ers during his Wednesday interview on 95.7 The Game. Instead, the wide receiver deflected those questions and any discussion surrounding the 49ers' next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, with "No comment." "He answered as little as possible,...
