CBS 58
City leaders respond to reckless driving after crash leads to three deaths
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- City leaders are taking preventative measures when it comes to reckless driving trends in Milwaukee just a day after three people died in result of reckless driving. Two of those victims have been tentatively identified as two males between the ages of 34 and 44 years old.
MPD Chief has strong words for reckless drivers after 3 die in fiery crash
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman has strong words for reckless drivers after a police chase ended in a deadly crash after a man drove off the 16th Street viaduct and landed on the road below.
MPD tows more than 100 vehicles under new tow policy
Since the Milwaukee Police Department's new tow policy went into place, the department has towed more than 100 vehicles.
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
CBS 58
Milwaukee officer intentionally struck by vehicle recovering at home; woman arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they've arrested a woman accused of striking an officer with a vehicle Tuesday, Oct. 4. Authorities say the vehicle was recovered unoccupied and the suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested. A Milwaukee police detective fired his weapon at the vehicle she was allegedly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near National and 14th
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Milwaukee Police are looking into a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 7 around 12:30 a.m. near National and 14th. Authorities say a 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Milwaukee Police are looking for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; woman injured voices frustration
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for hitting and seriously injuring an officer on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It happened near 40th and Villard. The injured officer is now recovering at home, but he wasn't the only person taken to the hospital. Latasha Brown was not involved in the chase, but was also hurt. She's back home from the hospital, but is struggling to walk or see.
MPD sending warning letters to reported reckless drivers
The Milwaukee Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) is encouraging residents to report reckless driving, so the owner's of the vehicle will receive a warning letter in the mail.
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
CBS 58
MPD investigating swatting calls
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Swatting is a word not many people may know. It's a term that refers to a 911 call sent to someone else's home with the goal of draining police resources and frightening the people inside. A Milwaukee author said he had a swatting incident just this...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
West Allis hit-and-run victim dies, suspect identified
The West Allis Police Department said the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died from her injuries, and a suspect has been charged.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
WISN
South Shore massacre suspect appears in court
MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis boy dead, mother sentenced to 33 years in prison
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis woman charged in connection to her son's death was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6 to 33 years in prison. Tasha Rockow, 33, pleaded guilty to neglecting a child (consequence death), physical abuse of a child and second-degree reckless homicide in August. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.
CBS 58
Teen faces multiple felony charges of taking illegal pictures of girls
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a situation where a 17-year-old male took illegal videos and photos of female victims. Police say the suspect was a 17-year-old male student of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School at the time who had been capturing the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: John Goodlow, Khamphanh Phakousonh sought
MILWAUKEE - It can't be stressed enough: Sometimes a little piece of information is exactly what U.S. Marshals need. "Anything you might not think is a worthy tip could be," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "The smallest tip turned out to lead to the arrest of an individual."
