Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near National and 14th

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Milwaukee Police are looking into a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 7 around 12:30 a.m. near National and 14th. Authorities say a 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Milwaukee Police are looking for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; woman injured voices frustration

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for hitting and seriously injuring an officer on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It happened near 40th and Villard. The injured officer is now recovering at home, but he wasn't the only person taken to the hospital. Latasha Brown was not involved in the chase, but was also hurt. She's back home from the hospital, but is struggling to walk or see.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

MPD investigating swatting calls

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Swatting is a word not many people may know. It's a term that refers to a 911 call sent to someone else's home with the goal of draining police resources and frightening the people inside. A Milwaukee author said he had a swatting incident just this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

South Shore massacre suspect appears in court

MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis boy dead, mother sentenced to 33 years in prison

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis woman charged in connection to her son's death was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6 to 33 years in prison. Tasha Rockow, 33, pleaded guilty to neglecting a child (consequence death), physical abuse of a child and second-degree reckless homicide in August. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.
WEST ALLIS, WI

