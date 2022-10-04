Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Documentary wins OLHA Award
PORTSMOUTH – Last week, the Ohio Local History Alliance (OLHA) awarded Peerless City Productions and Scioto Literary the History Outreach Award for Media and Publications. The award recognizes the ‘Peerless City – Portsmouth, Ohio’ documentary film which explores the history of Portsmouth through its use of city slogans.
Portsmouth Times
New Children’s Home mural in progress
The floodwall’s well-branded 2,090 feet of art continues to outgrow that long-past number, as we add additional art to various parts of the floodwall system. Most recently, Portsmouth Murals Inc. (PMI) has added another major panel in recognition of the area’s history of children’s homes. Famed artist...
Portsmouth Times
October 6th news briefs
Sciotoville Community School building committee meeting. The Sciotoville Community School will be having a building committee meeting on Thursday October 6 at 3 p.m. In the East High School Cafeteria. SCCTC board meeting. The Scioto County Career Technical Center will have its next regular Board Meeting on October 13th at...
Portsmouth Times
Scioto Lights it Pink
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s something that Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) takes very personally. Cancer has affected countless members of this community and the local hospital wants to show their support. SOMC held their 3rd Annual Light it Pink Lantern Launch on Tuesday, October 4th...
West Portsmouth man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office received a report on October 4, 2022 from a parent stating that her underage son had been sexually assaulted while out of town in Virginia. A deputy met with the victim and his mother to gather information to initiate an investigation. The report...
WSAZ
Portsmouth considers restructure of parks system
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth is exploring ways to restructure its park system. There are currently ten city parks, but with a loss of income tax revenue over the last few decades, it has been difficult to maintain those parks. “What we have right now is not...
Portsmouth Times
14th Street Fest goes well, fundraising continues
The 14th Street Community Center recently held its Annual Soul Food and Music Fest with great success, feeding nearly 200 people and welcoming even more than that for a day of kinship, music, and celebration. The event is the largest fundraising attempt made by the board each year and funds...
Portsmouth man in critical condition after being shot in the groin
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the groin and is in critical condition at a trauma center in Columbus. The victim was found on the porch of 56-year-old Claude Campbell of Portsmouth in the 2400 block of Mabert Rd. The gunshot wound was to the groin area and the man was taken […]
NBC4 Columbus
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
Crews battle Huntington house fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg […]
Times Gazette
New Vienna woman gets 18 months in prison
A New Vienna woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 18 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on trafficking and possession charges. Amber Coyle, 40, was sentenced to nine months on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another nine months for another count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony. Coyle was also given six days of jail-time credit.
WLWT 5
Understanding the Pike County massacre trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — It’s been dubbed as the largest murder investigation in Ohio. The murder of eight family members in a small community made national headlines. The victims--Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hanna May Rhoden, 19; Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 were all shot and killed in or near their four homes.
WOUB
Athens City Council again passes ‘pay to stay’ ordinance
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens City Council voted Monday to once again adopt an ordinance to provide tenants tools to avoid eviction. Ordinance 85-22, which has been called the “pay to stay” ordinance, would provide tenants with legal representation at eviction hearings and allow for tenants to avoid being evicted if tenants paid whatever rent they owed their landlord, plus any late fees.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
WSAZ
New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
sciotopost.com
Update: One Injured in Circleville Morning Crash
Circleville- Around 8 am a crash occured in the intersection of Court and Highway street in Circleville. The crash was between a Circleville transport vehicle and another vehicle. UPDATE. This morning a car owned by Circleville City School District was involved in a minor accident at the intersection of Court...
NBC4 Columbus
Arsonist sentenced in Glouster blaze
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple sentences were handed down to a man who set a house on fire in Glouster. Raymond Brooks, 42, was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to aggravated arson for setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in November 2020. Brooks also pleaded guilty to burglary and vandalism, for which he received concurrent sentences of three years and one year, respectively.
