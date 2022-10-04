Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
HO-SAY, HO-SAY and what a day for the Cleveland Guardians – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There was a video of John Adams playing his drum from his nursing home to fire up the fans. There was Guardians super-fan Peter Knab not giving in to Cerebral Palsy. He made the first pitch from his wheelchair to a roaring ovation. There was Jose...
Guardians held collective breath when Tampa Bay challenged Amed Rosario’s tag of second base: Game 1 turning point
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For a few brief moments Friday, the José Ramírez home run that turned around a one-run Cleveland deficit nearly became a turning point in the opposite direction for the Guardians. Tampa Bay thought base runner Amed Rosario had missed second base before scoring ahead...
ESPN’s Doug Glanville reflects on Cleveland, Terry Francona and the state of baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Broadcaster Doug Glanville spent almost all of his playing career in the National League, but when it comes to Cleveland, he has – well, interesting memories. And it starts with Guardians manager Terry Francona. Glanville played nine years in the Majors, finishing his career in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch José Ramírez launch a two-run home run, give Guardians a 2-1 lead vs. Rays (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning Friday against Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan to give the Guardians a 2-1 lead in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field. Ramírez hit a 1-1 changeup from...
Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays starting lineups for AL wild card Game 2, Oct. 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Saturday’s American League wild card series Game 2 between the Guardians and Rays. Where: Progressive Field, 12:07 p.m. TV/radio: ESPN2, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (1-0) vs. Rays (0-1). Starting pitchers: RHP...
Cleveland’s three kings lead Guardians to victory in wild card opener: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When your three best players play their best, it gives you a good chance to win. That’s exactly what happened for the Guardians in game one of the American League wild card series on Friday as Shane Bieber, José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase turned in their biggest performances of the season in a 2-1 win against the Rays.
Guardians’ Shane Bieber pitches lights out with some hard-earned perspective
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A couple years ago Shane Bieber would have used what happened to him in the first postseason start of his career as motivation when he faced the Rays on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild card series. Make no mistake, he has thought more than...
RELATED PEOPLE
What we learned about the Guardians and Rays on AL wild card workout day: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The stage is set for Friday’s wild card series opener between the Guardians and Rays. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga watched both clubs work out on Thursday at Progressive Field and sat down to record a quick podcast with all the latest news and notes from the afternoon.
Emmanuel Clase goes the extra mile in earning first postseason save for Cleveland Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the tying run reached base for Tampa Bay in the eighth inning of Friday’s wild card series opener against the Guardians, there was little doubt where manager Terry Francona would turn. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase was summoned from the bullpen to protect Cleveland’s 2-1 lead....
Caesars Kansas promo code unlocks top offers for huge weekend
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This weekend has the chance to be profitable for many new Kansas bettors using our exclusive Caesars Kansas promo code CLEFULL here. New...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0