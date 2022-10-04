ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

October 21 WBA Luncheon Features Local Entrepreneur and Non-Profit Founder

The Bayou Region Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) will host a Networking Luncheon on Friday, October 21 featuring a local entrepreneur and the Founder/President of We Inspire La, Latoya Walters. Walters faced adversity when addiction found the best of her. Instead of letting her battles overcome her, she has stood...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!

It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!

No tricks only treats for this weekend! Are you looking for some Fall fun in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area?! There are so many activities to choose from!. Bayou Strolls (Fall & Winter Group) | Friday, October 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina The Bayou Strolls group brings mamas and kids together for a refreshing active way to get the community together. They’re a few moms with babes in the stroller or baby carriers exploring Downtown Houma for some fresh air, exercise, and quality venting sessions. You will be in good company! Bring a friend!
HOUMA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Thibodaux, LA
Lifestyle
City
Thibodaux, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Mortazavi is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic at the following locations: 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4080; 1238 St. Charles Street, (985) 872-5267, Houma; and 4560 Hwy. 1, Raceland, (985) 251-4250.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General names September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month

Congratulations to Alexander Castell of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Isabell Bourgeois of Terrebonne High School for being named September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month!. Alexander is a senior at Vandebilt, who was nominated by Mrs. Bliss Cunningham. He has a 3.98 Unweighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, in...
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Sports#Personal Training#Cardio
houmatimes.com

Bring Ya Dancin’ Shoes, Cajun Jam returns to Houma Oct. 12

Get your dancing shoes ready because Cajun Jam returns to Houma on Wednesday, October 12!. The first Cajun Jam was a jam-packed success! Next week, the jam returns and will feature The Cajun Music Preservation Society with special guest T’Canaille. T’Canaille is a Cajun band from New Orleans, Louisiana and they play everything from traditional Cajun Music to rock and some Zydeco.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Salvation Army opens Angel Tree registration

Beginning Friday, October 7, the Salvation Army will begin accepting registration for its 2022 Angel Tree program, a program created to help provide Christmas gifts for families of children in need. Residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and Assumption Parishes are eligible, and must make an appointment to register. The...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend

Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
RACELAND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
houmatimes.com

LPPL accepting donations for Hurricane Ian Relief Drive

Lafourche Parish Public Libraries are partnering with the Lafourche Parish Government and various community organizations to host a Hurricane Ian Relief Drive to assist Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to hit Florida since 1935. LPPL is collecting the following items: Non perishable food, water, toiletries, first-aid kits,...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
an17.com

Southeastern announces 2022 Homecoming Court

HAMMOND – Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week. Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Kendall Adams, Prairieville; Jadi Foster, Hammond; Thais Gomes, Porto Alegre,...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Hammond (LA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Hammond, LA?. Hammond is a city in Louisiana, United States. It is the largest in Tangipahoa Parish. Hammond is located Northwest of New Orleans. The population of the city was estimated to be about 21,359 in 2020. One...
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy