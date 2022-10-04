Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
October 21 WBA Luncheon Features Local Entrepreneur and Non-Profit Founder
The Bayou Region Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) will host a Networking Luncheon on Friday, October 21 featuring a local entrepreneur and the Founder/President of We Inspire La, Latoya Walters. Walters faced adversity when addiction found the best of her. Instead of letting her battles overcome her, she has stood...
NOLA.com
Nursing shortage looms: New Orleans program to train high schoolers as nurses launches next fall
Starting next fall, some New Orleans high schoolers will be able to work toward nursing certifications in a free, 36-month program, a joint initiative from New Orleans Career Center, Delgado Charity School of Nursing and Ochsner Health aimed at helping bolster the nursing ranks at a time when severe shortages loom.
houmatimes.com
Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!
It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
houmatimes.com
Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!
No tricks only treats for this weekend! Are you looking for some Fall fun in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area?! There are so many activities to choose from!. Bayou Strolls (Fall & Winter Group) | Friday, October 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina The Bayou Strolls group brings mamas and kids together for a refreshing active way to get the community together. They’re a few moms with babes in the stroller or baby carriers exploring Downtown Houma for some fresh air, exercise, and quality venting sessions. You will be in good company! Bring a friend!
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the Medical Staff
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Mortazavi is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic at the following locations: 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4080; 1238 St. Charles Street, (985) 872-5267, Houma; and 4560 Hwy. 1, Raceland, (985) 251-4250.
an17.com
LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station hosts Fall Fest, plant sale this Saturday
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold its second Fall Fest and Plant Sale on Saturday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Hammond Research Station (21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond, LA 70403). This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Hundreds of plants,...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General names September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month
Congratulations to Alexander Castell of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Isabell Bourgeois of Terrebonne High School for being named September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month!. Alexander is a senior at Vandebilt, who was nominated by Mrs. Bliss Cunningham. He has a 3.98 Unweighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, in...
houmatimes.com
LDWF announces 2023 Derelict Crab Trap Cleanup Event; volunteers and sponsors needed
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will host its annual Derelict Crab Trap Rodeo volunteer cleanup event this February. LDWF encourages volunteers and sponsors to participate in these events to make the crab trap rodeos successful in 2023 and keep our Sportsman’s Paradise pristine. Volunteers. Volunteers will...
houmatimes.com
Bring Ya Dancin’ Shoes, Cajun Jam returns to Houma Oct. 12
Get your dancing shoes ready because Cajun Jam returns to Houma on Wednesday, October 12!. The first Cajun Jam was a jam-packed success! Next week, the jam returns and will feature The Cajun Music Preservation Society with special guest T’Canaille. T’Canaille is a Cajun band from New Orleans, Louisiana and they play everything from traditional Cajun Music to rock and some Zydeco.
houmatimes.com
Salvation Army opens Angel Tree registration
Beginning Friday, October 7, the Salvation Army will begin accepting registration for its 2022 Angel Tree program, a program created to help provide Christmas gifts for families of children in need. Residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and Assumption Parishes are eligible, and must make an appointment to register. The...
wrkf.org
This popular Cajun Halloween festival in Houma is on an environmental mission
After two pandemic- and hurricane- related cancellations, Houma’s spookiest event returns in late October, with the goal to raise awareness for Louisiana’s disappearing coast. Named after the legendary bayou creature that has the head of a wolf and body of a human, the Rougarou Festival is a staple...
houmatimes.com
La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend
Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
houmatimes.com
LPPL accepting donations for Hurricane Ian Relief Drive
Lafourche Parish Public Libraries are partnering with the Lafourche Parish Government and various community organizations to host a Hurricane Ian Relief Drive to assist Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to hit Florida since 1935. LPPL is collecting the following items: Non perishable food, water, toiletries, first-aid kits,...
an17.com
Southeastern announces 2022 Homecoming Court
HAMMOND – Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week. Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Kendall Adams, Prairieville; Jadi Foster, Hammond; Thais Gomes, Porto Alegre,...
houmatimes.com
Car fire at Barker Hall extinguished by Thibodaux Volunteer Fire, Nicholls Student Firefighter Association
The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, including members of the Nicholls Student Firefighters Association, was dispatched to a car on fire in front of Barker Hall on the Nicholls campus this morning, October 6, at 6:11am. Upon arrival, members found a heavily involved vehicle fire which was spreading to adjacent vehicles....
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
NOLA.com
Brand new and over $1M: Be the first to own one of these 5 luxe houses in the metro area
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Hammond (LA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Hammond, LA?. Hammond is a city in Louisiana, United States. It is the largest in Tangipahoa Parish. Hammond is located Northwest of New Orleans. The population of the city was estimated to be about 21,359 in 2020. One...
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
NOLA.com
Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants
The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
