Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday
The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Slow Building Permit Process in Deschutes County
BEND,OR --Deschutes County is the fastest growing county in Oregon. Brian Fratzke with Fratzke Commercial says time slows down when it comes to getting a permit, “So we had a client that applied for permit, so he submitted his permits on July 22nd, on September 14th he was contacted by the entity that said the first review we will get to on your permits will be April of 2023. Nine months before they get back to him on his permits”.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale
A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said. The post Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Lawsuit filed against Arnold Irrigation District pipeline project
A proposed water pipeline project to replace the main canal of Arnold Irrigation District is facing a lawsuit. A group called Save Arnold Canal, mostly made up of residents that live along the canal, filed it last week. The group alleges it would cause irreparable damage to the local environment.
KTVZ
New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good
There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Brosterhous Road at railroad crossing closed until end of December
Brosterhous Road in Bend, a road used by students traveling to and from Caldera High School, is closed at the railroad crossing for safety improvements for the next three months. The roadway is narrow. It’s surrounded by neighborhoods and the school. Some students are forced to walk on the road...
KTVZ
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Homeless crisis top-of-mind at Deschutes Co. Commissioner candidate forum
The Redmond Senior Center hosted a forum for the two candidates running for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3 Tuesday. Patti Adair, incumbent Republican commissioner, and Morgan Schmidt, Democratic commissioner candidate, both attended. One of the hot topics of this election season? Homelessness. “We have a lot of people that are...
centraloregondaily.com
House fire in Bend intentionally set, firefighters say
A house fire in northeast Bend Tuesday was set on purpose, Bend Fire and Rescue said Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home at 575 NE Olney Avenue to find smoke coming from the roof and fire inside the house. Nobody was home. After investigating for more than a day, Bend...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motor home stolen from Bend dealership in broad daylight
Bend Police say a man stole a motor home from a dealership lot in broad daylight Monday only to be caught a short time later. Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street Monday afternoon. All Seasons said the man came...
Human Society Director dies of brain cancer
Jerilee Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society, dies at age 62 When doctors diagnosed then 60-year-old Jerilee Drynan with brain cancer in the summer of 2020, the community rallied around to support her in her need. She and her husband, Steve Drynan, together ran the nonprofit Central Oregon Animal Friends, the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles. The couple did not have medical insurance. "You don't get rich in the animal welfare field," said Steve Drynan at the time. "You do it because you have a passion for it." The community donated nearly $70,000 to help pay for her surgery and other medical needs. At age 17, Jerilee started the Alaska Human society in Anchorage. When the couple moved to Central Oregon, they found the animals at the Jefferson County Kennels housed in outdoor kennels year round. The couple started a nonprofit and eventually took the animal care from the county. "She hugely improved the welfare and well-being of all animals within the county," said Drynan's friend Monica Rendon. Jerilee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was 62 years old. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
nbc16.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife asking the public to help identify poaching suspects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with identifying two subjects and/or a vehicle parked at the intersection of HWY 20W and Innes Market between 5:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. on September 26th. According to OSP, two subjects, a male and female,...
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
