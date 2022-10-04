ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHECK THIS OUT: New foods you’ll see at the NC State Fair this year

By Chloe Rafferty
WNCT
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If the food is one of your favorite things about the North Carolina State Fair, this is the list for you.

Organizers just revealed the new food options for this year’s fair — and we have the ‘scoop.’

The offerings range from sweet, to savory to spicy.

The N.C. State Fair says you can expect to see the following new foods:

  • Quesadillas with cactus, chorizo, aguas frescas pineapple and horchata, guayaba and gorditas
  • La Sabrosa taco
  • Deep fried piggy tails
  • Deep fried bacon mac-n-cheese tacos
  • Deep fried Cuban rolls
  • DILLYlicious loaded pickles
  • Dill pickle pizza
  • “Hot Chicken” tacos
  • Quesabirrias tacos
  • Mild, hot & thermal salsa
  • Sassy’s soup of the day
  • Sweet potato country ham biscuit
  • Jerk BBQ pulled pork bowl
  • DoriEsquites
  • Smokin’ bovine roll
  • Chicken pot pie biscuit
  • Cornbread & chili savory funnel cake
  • Korean corn dogs
  • Honey butter chicken fries
  • Thanksgiving stuffed turkey leg
  • Buffalo chicken pinwheels
  • Curry goat platter
  • Rattlesnake corn dog
  • Pig mac
  • Salmon pops
  • Fried NC flounder tacos
  • Chicken bacon ranch waffle stick
  • Deep fried NC country ham with bourbon peach jam
  • My mom’s magic punch
  • ‘Fall in a cup’ green apple loaded slushie
  • Flavored popcorn
  • Oreo crumble cookie dough on a stick
  • Pumpkin spice mini pancakes
  • Mini blueberry pie
  • Pepsi glazed mini donuts
  • Banana cream pie donut
  • Frozen banana pudding tacos
  • Dole pineapple split
  • Sparkling Churros
  • Churro tots
(Source: N.C. State Fair)

