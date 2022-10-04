Read full article on original website
Seward Stays Perfect at Home with Win Over Garden City
LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College defeats Garden City Community College in a tough four-set match 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, and 25-18. The No. 15 ranked Lady Saints improve to 20-5 on the year and 9-1 in the KJCCC. Seward County also remains perfect at home with the victory, 6-0. On Saturday, the Lady Saints will travel to Great Bend, KS, to take on Barton Community College at 6:30 PM CT.
Erick Garcia is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal junior striker Erick Garcia is this week’s Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Garcia struck home the winning goal Tuesday night in Liberal’s 3-2 win at Garden City. Garcia has a team leading five goals and three assists for the 5-3 Redskins who are 2-1 in the WAC. Garcia and the Redskins travel to Hays on Thursday to play the 6-4 Indians. The Skins host Hays Saturday morning at 11:30 at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex.
Middle School Results
Last night Eisenhower faced off against Seymour Rogers at Seymour. Starting off the night was B team. They defeated the Lady Apaches in two matches: 11-25, 6-25. Next up was the A team. The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Apaches in three games: 13-25, 25-15, 12-15.– Nancy Hines. From Coach...
Hays Blanks Redskins
In the first of two meetings between the two teams, Liberal lost a 1-0 game at Hays Thursday night. Liberal plays Hays at Redskin Field on Saturday morning at 11:30. Liberal falls to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the WAC. Hays is 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the WAC.
Marilyn Graham
Marilyn Graham, age 82, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on January 2, 1940, the daughter of Guy Watkins and Anna Bledsoe in Guymon, Oklahoma. Marilyn graduated high school from Guymon High School in 1958 and went to college and earned...
Ramona Lea Wadley Duer
Ramona Lea Wadley Duer of Hooker, Oklahoma went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 5, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 10 months, and 5 days in Enid, Oklahoma. She was born November 30, 1928, in Tyrone, Oklahoma, the second of four girls, to Weldon and Zolene Sapp Wadley.
Guymon Man Injured In Grant County Accident
A Guymon man was injured early Friday morning at approximately 1:48an as the result of an accident. The accident occurred 3.5 miles south of Ulysses on Kansas Highway 25. Jason Maldonado, 27 of Guymon, was in a 2019 Ford King Ranch pickup and was South Bound on K25. Maldonado was being pursued by the Ulysses PD. Maldonado blacked out driving thru a field when The truck ramped a ditch embankment and landed on the West side of K25. The Ford rolled and unknown number of times and came to rest on the drivers side.
Sublette’s Miguel Hernandez Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Sublette’s Miguel Hernandez is the Sublette winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Hernandez is the standout quarterback and safety for the Larks. In four games, Hernandez is 35-73 for 739 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 443 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Hernandez competes in track, baseball, and basketball. He is president of S-Club and vice president of MLO. He is also involved in FFA and FCA.
Larry Warren Parker
Larry Warren Parker, 73, of Tyrone, OK passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 1, 1949 to Edwin and Dorothy (Scott) Parker at Tulsa, OK. On April 13, 2007 he married Merriloy Duncan at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, NV.
Erika J. Soto-Zapata Ramirez
Erika J. Soto-Zapata Ramirez, age 37, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, Kansas. She was born September 4, 1985, in Dr. Arroyo NL Mexico, the daughter of Juan Luis Soto and Alma Rosa Zapata. Erika grew up in Mexico. After graduating from high school,...
Seaboard Foods Donates to Rural High School STEM and Ag Programs with CoBank Matched Funds
Hooker, Okla., (Oct. 6, 2022) – With the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to grow twice as quickly as other industries, Seaboard Foods contributed $38,300 to several rural high schools where it operates to fund industrial arts programs and equipment. Several of the donations were made in partnership with CoBank’s Sharing Success Program which funds community and educational efforts in rural America.
Huge Garage Sale at South Church of God 635 S. Washington Friday and Saturday 8-4
Huge Garage Sale at South Church of God 635 S. Washington Friday and Saturday 8-4. Home decor, decorations, clothes, baked goods jams and jellies.
