KSBW.com
Local leaders approve developer for new affordable housing project in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — More affordable housing is coming to Monterey County. On Tuesday night, county supervisors along with Salinas City leaders approved a developer for a proposed affordable-housing project in Salinas— a major step to moving forward. The project is planned to be on 855 Laurel Drive, which...
New SEIU deal to cost Santa Cruz $3.4 million, but budget cuts not anticipated
The City of Santa Cruz narrowly avoided a strike by SEIU-represented city workers after reaching a tentative agreement Sunday. Though the deal is expected to cost the city's general fund $3.4 million dollars over three years, city officials do not anticipate any cuts to other programs receiving general-fund allocations in the 2022-23 fiscal year. One goal of the new deal: making it easier to hire and retain city workers.
foodmanufacturing.com
California Sees Extended Strawberry Peak
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — To meet increasing consumer demand for the sweet, red berry everybody loves, California strawberry production is expected to hit its second highest season on record, extending peak season well into fall. As the country's leading producer of strawberries growing 90% of all strawberries produced in the...
Lookout Update: Senior living facility planned along West Cliff Dr. returns to public hearing Thursday
Rescheduled from its initial Sept. 1 date, the 76-unit senior living facility proposed for a site along West Cliff Drive will go to the City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission on Thursday at 7 p.m. for presentation and public input. Are size, traffic, unit affordability and environmental impacts still a major point of contention as the project was downsized from its 2020 iteration?
Silicon Valley startup lays off 100 employees, closes 3 locations
A flying car startup that received backing from Google's Larry Page is closing locations and laying off employees.
KSBW.com
'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
Downtown farmers market's move provides challenge to Measure O's campaign
The 32-year-old downtown Santa Cruz market is almost ready to move to a new "permanent," city-owned location a block and a half away from its current digs. Its new home offers a wider vision of the market anchoring a new community center — but seems to fly in the face of one of the arguments of Measure O proponents. How will the move — and its politics — play out?
travelawaits.com
10 Dreamy Santa Cruz Vacation Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. A number of things have contributed to California’s reputation as an attractive destination. Sunshine, good vibes, and the Pacific Ocean have brought millions of people to the Golden State over the years. All these are found in abundance in Santa Cruz.
benitolink.com
Why the trash talk?
It’s a dirty subject, but it’s one that needs to be cleared up: the John Smith Road Landfill. For 30 years, the landfill, located at 2650 John Smith Road near Hollister, has accepted out-of-county trash as a source of revenue for San Benito County—a decision that has since sparked debate among county residents. At that time, the landfill was operated by the county.
KSBW.com
Asian community cultural center heavily damaged in Salinas Chinatown fire
SALINAS, Calif. — A structure fire Tuesday morning in the Chinatown area of Salinas damaged two businesses. The fire was concentrated in the Lotus Inn, but spread to the Republic Cafe next door, Salinas Fire reported. The inn was heavily damaged, with burns on the first and second floors...
Morgan Hill Times
Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’
Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a “milestone” on the $576-million Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project in east Morgan Hill, with the completion of a massive concrete and “soil nail” wall next to the existing dam, according to water district staff. The wall is...
benitolink.com
Heritage Foundation Hog sold for $82,000
The Junior Livestock Auction at this year’s San Benito County Fair saw an outpouring of funds and community support for young agriculturalists and the 261 animal projects that crossed the auction block on Oct. 1. The capstone of the auction was the 2022 Heritage Hog, selling for $314 a pound and raising $82,000 for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation.
California fire breaks out on Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County
A wildfire broke out early Wednesday morning on the steep terrain of Mount Umunhum, officials said.
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Santa Cruz County
Mobile Franchise Expands in California Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // Santa Cruz, Calif. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Santa Cruz County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Santa Cruz, Capitola, Soquel, Aptos and Scotts Valley.
benitolink.com
Hollister Women’s Club fashion show returns Oct. 8
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Since 1913, the Women’s Club of Hollister has been providing opportunities for the community through events, volunteering, and attending conventions. Now, the Women’s club is preparing its third annual Beauty is a strong Woman fashion show scheduled for Oct. 8.
Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's the worst kept secret. Gas prices have skyrocketed over the last few weeks. Especially in California, where the state average of $6.38 a gallon is nearly double the national average of $3.80 a gallon, according to AAA. In the Salinas area, gas is at $6.45 a gallon for regular as The post Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Frustrated With Frequent Power Outages
Dozens of people in one San Jose neighborhood say they're averaging one power outage a week. The outages are affecting about 5,000 PG&E customers in the Evergreen area. In most cases, the outages last a couple of hours. "We’ve lost power six times in about seven weeks," Sarab Chimni said....
benitolink.com
San Benito County CattleWomen recognize outstanding member
Every year, the San Benito County CattleWomen recognize one of their most dedicated and active members of the association. This year’s CattleWoman of the Year award went to Cheri Holiday, a longtime member and advocate for the beef industry. She was recognized at the CattleWomen’s Summer BBQ on Sept. 17 at the Brigantino Barn.
sanbenito.com
Hollister native builds on Seabees’ 80-year legacy
Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Adon Olivares, a Hollister native, is one of those sailors. “My grandfather served in the Army and my dad also served, so I wanted to follow in...
pajaronian.com
Santa Cruz County Fair Board fires Dave Kegebein
WATSONVILLE—In a 7-2 vote Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Fair Board terminated Fairgrounds Manager Dave Kegebein’s employment, a decision that generated outcry from members of the public. Board Members Jody Belgard and Loretta Estrada voted no. “This is probably the darkest and most difficult day this board has...
