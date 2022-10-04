Alan Romney Thomander, 86, died Sep. 19th 2022, at his home in Logan, Utah. A memorial service will be held October 15th, 11 AM at 280 W 1200 N, Logan, UT. Alan was born September 22, 1935, in New Jersey, to Veron and Pauline Thomander. From a young age, Alan was hard working and intelligent. He graduated high school and became an Eagle Scout at age 16 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from BYU 3 years later. Alan served in the France mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and following his mission he felt a desire to serve his country. He served in the National Guard and later attended grad school at NYU. He then worked as an economist at Equitable Life in New York. Following his retirement he served additional missions with his dear wife in Colorado Springs, CO and Quebec, Canada. Alan's life was marked by his great love for Jesus Christ, his family, and his fellow man. He enjoyed talking with anyone and everyone, always seeking to find the good in others as well as find ways to serve them. His keen mind enabled him to remember names, places, and scriptures. Wherever he traveled he was bound to meet someone who was connected to him or someone he knew in some way. Alan was known for his great unselfishness. He was never known to spend money (or much time) on himself but worked long hours finding ways to better provide for his family and others in need. He found meaning in ministering to others, especially those who were otherwise overlooked or neglected. Alan volunteered at every available opportunity. He was preceded in death by his parents Veron and Pauline Thomander as well as his granddaughter Bless Russell. He is survived by his wife, Janeen Thomander, his 7 children, Lynnette Vessels, Susan Mooney (Eric), Megan Jerez, Daniel Thomander (Monet), Rachel Gibbons, (Carl), Benjamin Thomander (Wendy), and David Thomander (Kathy) as well as his 4 siblings, Donna Bench, LaVonne Van Orden, Joan Stevens (Jim), and Peggy Ann Leonard (Therald). He has 40 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

