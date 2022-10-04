Read full article on original website
Smithfield awaits pump repair amid watering restrictions
Due to a pump failure at one of its wells, the city of Smithfield has issued an “urgent” notice to residents restricting all outdoor watering. City Manager Craig Giles said it could take a couple of weeks to repair the pump, and although the city has other sources of culinary water, the restriction is necessary to maintain tank levels for drinking, sanitation and fire coverage.
Noted Logan restaurateur Casper Berry dies at 84
You might call the the 1990s and early 2000s the “salad days” for the Zanavoo restaurant in Logan Canyon. Not only was the scenically located dining establishment getting a lot of business, as the phrase suggests, it was becoming locally famous for a salad dressing made by its chef and owner Casper Berry.
Cowboy dentist: Two-job lifestyle highlights problem for most family ranches and farms
Dr. Monty Brett Weston’s commute to his dental office every day starts in Utah, cuts through Wyoming, and ends in Montpelier, Idaho, more than 50 miles away. In an area known for its wicked winter weather, he makes the drive faithfully in spite of storms and icy roads. He...
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
SCAM: Washington Terrace man going door-to-door ‘checking water quality’
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about a man who has reportedly been going door-to-door in Washington Terrace claiming he is with a construction company, checking water quality and needs access to the home. WCSO put out a scam alert Wednesday morning, stating that they received […]
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
Fall an ideal time to make iconic Wellsville Ridge trek
Few things define “Cache Valley” like the Wellsville Mountains. Rising dramatically to form the western edge of the valley, the Wellsvilles are a favorite backdrop for photographers and painters. They influence the local weather, and their imposing presence even makes the sun set a little early (or a lot early, if you live in Wellsville or Mendon). A blazing sunset underscored by their sharp profile ranks among the most iconic of Cache Valley images.
Yes, the mosquitoes in Utah are worse this year
The mosquitos we’re seeing in our cities aren't breeding in over-watered lawns; the insects are all coming from our wetlands.
Thomander, Alan Romney
Alan Romney Thomander, 86, died Sep. 19th 2022, at his home in Logan, Utah. A memorial service will be held October 15th, 11 AM at 280 W 1200 N, Logan, UT. Alan was born September 22, 1935, in New Jersey, to Veron and Pauline Thomander. From a young age, Alan was hard working and intelligent. He graduated high school and became an Eagle Scout at age 16 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from BYU 3 years later. Alan served in the France mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and following his mission he felt a desire to serve his country. He served in the National Guard and later attended grad school at NYU. He then worked as an economist at Equitable Life in New York. Following his retirement he served additional missions with his dear wife in Colorado Springs, CO and Quebec, Canada. Alan's life was marked by his great love for Jesus Christ, his family, and his fellow man. He enjoyed talking with anyone and everyone, always seeking to find the good in others as well as find ways to serve them. His keen mind enabled him to remember names, places, and scriptures. Wherever he traveled he was bound to meet someone who was connected to him or someone he knew in some way. Alan was known for his great unselfishness. He was never known to spend money (or much time) on himself but worked long hours finding ways to better provide for his family and others in need. He found meaning in ministering to others, especially those who were otherwise overlooked or neglected. Alan volunteered at every available opportunity. He was preceded in death by his parents Veron and Pauline Thomander as well as his granddaughter Bless Russell. He is survived by his wife, Janeen Thomander, his 7 children, Lynnette Vessels, Susan Mooney (Eric), Megan Jerez, Daniel Thomander (Monet), Rachel Gibbons, (Carl), Benjamin Thomander (Wendy), and David Thomander (Kathy) as well as his 4 siblings, Donna Bench, LaVonne Van Orden, Joan Stevens (Jim), and Peggy Ann Leonard (Therald). He has 40 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Pumpkin Walk projects produce delightful examples of community
Today the Pumpkin Walk in North Logan is open to the public. A charming collection of home-made displays lines the walking path of Elk Ridge Park, as it has ever autumn for almost 40 years (though it began at Beutler Farms before moving to Elk Ridge). My husband’s family has...
Get Gephardt: Accidental bill pay leaves woman fighting two years for a $1,387 refund
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Way back in November 2020, Claudia Ross made a mistake when paying bills online. “I accidentally sent CenturyLink a payment that should have gone to someone else,” she said. Ross doesn’t even have a CenturyLink account anymore, but by checking the wrong box she...
Nielsen, H. Ward
H. Ward Nielsen (89) passed away October 6, 2022. He was born June 21, 1933, in Murray, UT to Herman C. and Vera Ward Nielsen. He is the oldest of five children. He grew up in the Salt Lake Valley with his sisters Ann, Ruth, Mary Jo, and his late brother Lee. He has always had a love for Jersey cows, and at the age of 14 he took a trip by airplane to Eastern Canada where he picked out a small herd of registered Jersey cows. He traveled with them by freight railway, bringing them all the way back to Utah. He milked his herd of Jersey cows nearly everyday for the next 60 years. He married his sweetheart, Nancy Pendleton, June 25, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. He brought his herd of cows from Granger, UT to Linrose, ID in 1967. Ward is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in multiple leadership callings including Bishop and Stake President. He enjoyed serving with Nancy as an ordinance worker and sealer in the Logan Temple. They also served a church service mission in the addiction recovery program. He loved serving with others. He also served as a school board member of the West Side School District and on the Lewiston State Bank Board of Directors. He will be missed greatly by many! He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 70 years, his three sisters and thirteen children: Kristine (Paul) Lingard, Rebecca (Lorin) Jones, Lynette (Robert) Neary, Eric (Rexanne) Nielsen, Natalie (Phillip) Abrams, Clark (Dixie) Nielsen, Aleta (Michael) Phillips, Ray (Tori) Nielsen, Teresa (Daniel) Lindhardt, Pamela (Richard) Roskelley, Wynn (Bonnie) Nielsen, Vance (Gina) Nielsen, Tawnia (Lyle) Zilles. Ward and Nancy have 66 grandchildren and 129 great grandchildren with 4 more on the way and a great-great grandchild on the way. They also have 41 bonus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Lee and two granddaughters, Sarah Nielsen and Amber Crouch. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston and Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
Prep cross country: Preston girls, West Side boys win big meets
Another week, another impressive performance by Preston’s girls cross country program. The Indians blew out the competition in the Varsity A division at the annual Bob Conley Invitational, which was contested Thursday at the Portnuef Wellness Complex in Pocatello, Idaho. Preston won the 16-team field with 66 points, while runner-up Thunder Ridge was second with 117.
Ogden family hope to give bikes to those in need after losing son to suicide
After losing their son, an Ogden family hopes to remember him by continuing his wishes by building and giving bikes to those in need.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
Person who pulled over on Ogden I-15 shoulder because of flat tire struck, killed by passing pickup; 2nd victim critically injured
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a second is suffering from critical injuries after an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 in Ogden. The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m., after the driver of a northbound pickup truck and trailer pulled onto the left shoulder of the freeway to fix one a flat tires on the trailer. A second northbound truck and trailer also stopped. Both trailers had construction equipment.
Election threats reported in Utah, as other states still see ‘unusual’ levels
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI said this week seven states are still seeing unusual levels of threats against election officials. All of the states involved have seen their 2020 results questioned. Utah was not among those, however, Utah elections officials are not immune. At least two county clerks...
The Training Table is officially coming back
The Training Table announced Friday that it will be returning to Utah after closing in 2016
