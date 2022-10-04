EAST LANSING, Mich. — A week ago, TreVeyon Henderson’s pregame injury setback opened the door for Miyan Williams to run his way into Ohio State football’s record book. Today at Michigan State, the tables have turned. Williams is unavailable for what appeared to be, based on the brace he was wearing after practice on Wednesday, either a leg or knee injury. Henderson could be the one on deck for a big rushing day against the Spartans — assuming he is also up to it health-wise.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO