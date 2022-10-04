ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

What Miyan Williams’ absence means for Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson and Dallan Hayden

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A week ago, TreVeyon Henderson’s pregame injury setback opened the door for Miyan Williams to run his way into Ohio State football’s record book. Today at Michigan State, the tables have turned. Williams is unavailable for what appeared to be, based on the brace he was wearing after practice on Wednesday, either a leg or knee injury. Henderson could be the one on deck for a big rushing day against the Spartans — assuming he is also up to it health-wise.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s road trip villainy, Marvin Harrison Jr’s contraband cleats and injury updates: Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler does not have fond memories of Ohio State football’s last road trip to Michigan State. The Buckeyes were without several players and coaches — including head coach Ryan Day — due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Wypler played his biggest workload of his true freshman season. Yet he carries some regret over one of those eight snaps. It sailed over quarterback Jack Miller III’s head and into the end zone for a safety in OSU’s 52-12 victory.
Cleveland.com

Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
