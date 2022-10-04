Read full article on original website
Related
What Miyan Williams’ absence means for Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson and Dallan Hayden
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A week ago, TreVeyon Henderson’s pregame injury setback opened the door for Miyan Williams to run his way into Ohio State football’s record book. Today at Michigan State, the tables have turned. Williams is unavailable for what appeared to be, based on the brace he was wearing after practice on Wednesday, either a leg or knee injury. Henderson could be the one on deck for a big rushing day against the Spartans — assuming he is also up to it health-wise.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State football preview: Everything you need to know before kickoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud and No. 3 Ohio State go on the road for the first time this season as they face Michigan State on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know before kickoff. Game information. Who: No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Michigan...
Ohio State vs. Michigan State football: Watch live for free (10/8/22)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State goes on the road for the first time this season as the Buckeyes head to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu +...
Ohio State football at Michigan State score predictions: Is half a hundred guaranteed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the first 62 years of Ohio State football and Michigan State playing almost annually as Big Ten rivals, there were only five games in which one team scored 40 points on the other,. The Buckeyes have started to make those days seem quaint. They have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State football’s road trip villainy, Marvin Harrison Jr’s contraband cleats and injury updates: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler does not have fond memories of Ohio State football’s last road trip to Michigan State. The Buckeyes were without several players and coaches — including head coach Ryan Day — due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Wypler played his biggest workload of his true freshman season. Yet he carries some regret over one of those eight snaps. It sailed over quarterback Jack Miller III’s head and into the end zone for a safety in OSU’s 52-12 victory.
An upset pick that would change the College Football Playoff race: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 6 of Betting the Buckeyes! I can’t believe we’re almost halfway through the college football season already. I hope you’re all having a fun and profitable season cheering on your team and cashing bets with us here each week. To recap...
Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s identity revolves around protecting Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud at all costs. The Buckeyes’ starting center watched from hundreds of miles away last December when he felt ESPN personality and Michigan alum Desmond Howard left his quarterback vulnerable and knocked off balance.
Buchtel vs. East high school football game postponed due to threat of violence
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thursday’s scheduled football game between Akron’s East and Buchtel high schools was postponed until Saturday at noon. The decision was made Thursday afternoon due to threats of violence on social media. The game will still be held at Ellet. “Due to some community unrest and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
Former Ohio woman admits using ID of dead infant, stealing $1.5 million in pandemic relief money
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus woman accused of using the identity of a dead infant in a longtime fraud scheme that included obtaining phony documents and the theft of $1.5 million in pandemic relief money has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Ava Misseldine, 49, who recently moved to...
Ohio pastor, charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol, urged congregants to fight the government during sermon, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Federal prosecutors charged a central Ohio pastor Wednesday in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, accusing him of urging his congregants to fight the government during a sermon. Pastor William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg shoved a metal barrier into police officers during the attack...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0