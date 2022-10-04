Read full article on original website
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
KSAT 12
Fresh fit leads to fresh start: San Antonio nonprofit provides free, new clothing to at-risk youths
SAN ANTONIO – The right fit can make all the difference and a local nonprofit is providing free, new clothes and shoes to at-risk youth in our area with hopes of inspiring them to feel more confident at school and around friends. Cathy Hamilton started San Antonio Threads in...
Animal Care Services pleads for community help as shelter loses no-kill status
The issue is multi-faceted.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
KSAT 12
Farmers, chefs, restaurant and food truck owners can apply for $112K in grants via Texas Food & Wine Alliance
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Food & Wine Alliance is giving away nearly $112,000 in grants to chefs, artisan producers, culinary nonprofits and businesses in 2022. Applications for grants can be submitted online at texasfoodandwinealliance.org through Oct. 23. Grant winners will be announced and awarded at a ceremony at...
KSAT 12
All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
tpr.org
Food pantry, block cleanups, study spot for students: An East Side bar proud to be community center too
Black and white photographs. Fiesta medals. An old pink jukebox. Eclectic artwork. They decorate the Dakota East Side Ice House, a restaurant and bar on the corner of Dakota St. and South Hackberry St., east of the Alamodome, where a convenience store once stood. But its owner has made the...
San Antonio native awarded $25,000 via rapper Bad Bunny's Deja tu Huella campaign
Deco District venue The Starlighter will host a free Oct. 15 celebration in honor of singer and San Antonio native Brizzo Torres' win.
KSAT 12
Trick-or-treat at free Second Saturday Fall Festival in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a free fall festival taking place in downtown San Antonio this Saturday. Second Saturday is a monthly tradition for San Antonio where people gather at Main Plaza and enjoy live music and a variety of vendors. This month’s Second Saturday celebration will also include...
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
saobserver.com
BLACK BUSINESS SAN ANTONIO’S FEATURED OWNER: LISA JACKSON + COMMUNITY 411
Black Business San Antonio features community owner Lisa Jackson. This fantastic business owner is a beast in the media world! If you’re looking for someone who knows Public Relations; this is the one. She has been in this business for over 20 years and worked with a plethora of awesome talent including: musicians, rap artist, reality stars, community initiatives, events and small businesses. Lisa definitely knows how to get your name into a market. Just remember, when working with LJP Productions you must be ready for your next level! Contact Lisa to know more about her business at ljpmedia@gmail.com.
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar's anniversary event and an Ida Claire movie night are two more tidbits making food news.
Attention, San Antonio fast-food fans: McDonald’s bringing back its iconic Halloween pails
This year’s Halloween Happy Meals will be tucked into buckets reminiscent of the iconic pails the chain introduced in the 1980s.
KSAT 12
Military, first responders, law enforcement and educators can cruise free with Margaritaville at Sea
SAN ANTONIO – Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators can sail free with an exclusive offer from Margaritaville at Sea. The Heroes Sail Free program offers a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship. There are eight...
KSAT 12
San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
Toyota Field to host inaugural San Antonio Taco and Margarita Festival
The one-day festival will also include live professional wrestling.
Bad Bunny awards San Antonio artist $25K for work in Latino communities
Bad Bunny shows love to S.A. once again.
KSAT 12
Muertos Fest announces entertainment lineup for free October festival at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – Los Lobos, a Mexican-American rock band from Los Angeles, has been announced as the headliner for the free Día de Los Muertos festival in downtown San Antonio this October. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at...
KENS 5
5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area
TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San Antonio
Haven of Hope homeless complex, San Antonio.Juan Marcano. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora lawmakers and city staff, freshly back from San Antonio, are offering mixed reviews of that city’s massive homeless center called Haven of Hope.
