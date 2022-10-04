ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
saobserver.com

BLACK BUSINESS SAN ANTONIO’S FEATURED OWNER: LISA JACKSON + COMMUNITY 411

Black Business San Antonio features community owner Lisa Jackson. This fantastic business owner is a beast in the media world! If you’re looking for someone who knows Public Relations; this is the one. She has been in this business for over 20 years and worked with a plethora of awesome talent including: musicians, rap artist, reality stars, community initiatives, events and small businesses. Lisa definitely knows how to get your name into a market. Just remember, when working with LJP Productions you must be ready for your next level! Contact Lisa to know more about her business at ljpmedia@gmail.com.
KIXS FM 108

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
KSAT 12

San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
KENS 5

5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area

TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
