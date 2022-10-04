Week 7 of KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage (BGC) officially kicks off district play in the always-competitive 27-6A, where the Steele Knights -- the No. 1 team in KSAT 12′s Top 12 -- will take on New Braunfels with the hopes of keeping their undefeated record intact. The remaining four teams of the district squares off as well, and all three games will be available to stream live on the BGC App Friday night. Here’s an in-depth look at some of the best games to watch:

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO