FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
KSAT 12
All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
KSAT 12
Trick-or-treat at free Second Saturday Fall Festival in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a free fall festival taking place in downtown San Antonio this Saturday. Second Saturday is a monthly tradition for San Antonio where people gather at Main Plaza and enjoy live music and a variety of vendors. This month’s Second Saturday celebration will also include...
KSAT 12
Muertos Fest announces entertainment lineup for free October festival at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – Los Lobos, a Mexican-American rock band from Los Angeles, has been announced as the headliner for the free Día de Los Muertos festival in downtown San Antonio this October. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at...
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
KSAT 12
Pick your own pumpkin off the vine at George Farms in Poteet
POTEET, Texas – You can pick your own pumpkin off the vine at George Farms in Poteet. This is the fourth year the farm is hosting the pick-your-own pumpkin patch, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in October. Hay rides, fishing, farm games...
KSAT 12
Wurstfest to return to New Braunfels in November
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Wurstfest, the annual celebration of German culture in New Braunfels, is set to return for its 61st year this November. The 10-day festival welcomes thousands of visitors every year as they sip beer, eat a variety of festival foods and listen to some German-inspired music.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resort named one of the best in Southwest, makes top 50 list for best resorts in the world
SAN ANTONIO – La Cantera Resort & Spa has been recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest, making it the top pick in Texas as well. The 550-acre resort has two golf courses, 10 dining options, a 25,000 square-foot spa and panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country.
KSAT 12
Military, first responders, law enforcement and educators can cruise free with Margaritaville at Sea
SAN ANTONIO – Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators can sail free with an exclusive offer from Margaritaville at Sea. The Heroes Sail Free program offers a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship. There are eight...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors say coffee shop needs deep cleaning, convenience store has rodent problem
SAN ANTONIO – According to recent health inspection reports, a popular coffee spot was in need of a deep cleaning, a convenience store had a rodent problem, and a Mexican restaurant still had work to do after its second inspection in less than six months. Fajita Taco Place #3.
KSAT 12
‘People are going to lose jobs’: North St. Mary’s business owners express construction project concerns
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Public Works Department held an open forum meeting Friday to address ongoing construction project concerns on the St. Mary’s Strip. During the meeting at the Rumble Bar on North St. Mary’s and Ashby streets, Public Works Director Razi Hosseini explained to residents and business owners the $11.4 million multi-phase project endured minor setbacks but remained on track to be completed by September 2023.
KSAT 12
Adopt a pet for free during San Antonio Pets Alive three-day adoption event
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! and BISSELL Pet Foundation are hosting a three-day adoption event that will allow people to adopt a pet for free. San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals at risk for euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services.
KSAT 12
What questions do you have for District Attorney candidates Joe Gonzales and Marc LaHood?
SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. An elected district attorney has an important role in not only prosecuting criminals but representing and protecting crime victims. The district attorney represents the state in prosecuting felony criminal cases and works with law enforcement in...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Bexar County Judge candidates Trish DeBerry and Peter Sakai face off in forum
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in more than 20 years, Bexar County will soon have a new county judge. After winning five consecutive terms, County Judge Nelson Wolff announced his retirement, leaving the door open for new leadership. Democrat Peter Sakai and Republican Trish DeBerry are each hoping to be the one who fills that seat.
KSAT 12
From despair to survival, graduates of Bexar County Felony Drug Court celebrate sobriety
SAN ANTONIO – Proudly wearing their caps and gowns, 27 men and women marched in as their families and friends clapped and took photos capturing the moment many thought would never come. “I suffered with addiction since I was very young. I was a teenager when I got on...
KSAT 12
BGC Week 7 Preview: New Braunfels vs. Steele headlines Friday’s schedule
Week 7 of KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage (BGC) officially kicks off district play in the always-competitive 27-6A, where the Steele Knights -- the No. 1 team in KSAT 12′s Top 12 -- will take on New Braunfels with the hopes of keeping their undefeated record intact. The remaining four teams of the district squares off as well, and all three games will be available to stream live on the BGC App Friday night. Here’s an in-depth look at some of the best games to watch:
KSAT 12
Late-night fire displaces family of 3 on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three and their pets have been displaced following a fire on the city’s South Side late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 8600 block of South Zarzamora Street, not far from West Ansley Boulevard and Gillette Boulevard.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man holds multiple employees at gunpoint in North Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – Three employees were held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s North Side, San Antonio police investigate. At 8:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to a robbery in progress at a smoke shop located in the 4400 block of West Avenue. Police say a man...
KSAT 12
Suspected arson fire causes $40K in damage to South Side home; 1 person in custody, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire officials say they are investigating a fire on the city’s South Side as arson, and that one person has already been taken into police custody. Firefighters responded to a fire around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue, not...
