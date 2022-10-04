ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio's income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio's median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city's median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year's median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Pick your own pumpkin off the vine at George Farms in Poteet

POTEET, Texas – You can pick your own pumpkin off the vine at George Farms in Poteet. This is the fourth year the farm is hosting the pick-your-own pumpkin patch, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in October. Hay rides, fishing, farm games...
POTEET, TX
KSAT 12

Wurstfest to return to New Braunfels in November

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Wurstfest, the annual celebration of German culture in New Braunfels, is set to return for its 61st year this November. The 10-day festival welcomes thousands of visitors every year as they sip beer, eat a variety of festival foods and listen to some German-inspired music.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

'People are going to lose jobs': North St. Mary's business owners express construction project concerns

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Public Works Department held an open forum meeting Friday to address ongoing construction project concerns on the St. Mary's Strip. During the meeting at the Rumble Bar on North St. Mary's and Ashby streets, Public Works Director Razi Hosseini explained to residents and business owners the $11.4 million multi-phase project endured minor setbacks but remained on track to be completed by September 2023.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BGC Week 7 Preview: New Braunfels vs. Steele headlines Friday's schedule

Week 7 of KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage (BGC) officially kicks off district play in the always-competitive 27-6A, where the Steele Knights -- the No. 1 team in KSAT 12′s Top 12 -- will take on New Braunfels with the hopes of keeping their undefeated record intact. The remaining four teams of the district squares off as well, and all three games will be available to stream live on the BGC App Friday night. Here's an in-depth look at some of the best games to watch:
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Late-night fire displaces family of 3 on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A family of three and their pets have been displaced following a fire on the city's South Side late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 8600 block of South Zarzamora Street, not far from West Ansley Boulevard and Gillette Boulevard.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

