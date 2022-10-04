ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery

Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday

Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Southbound lanes closed on Abercorn St. due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at Television Circle, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Police says the lanes are closed due to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash with serious injures. Police ask that you take a different route.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Ridgeland, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeland, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Savannah, 1 man injured

Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured on the 600 block of Cape Street. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Wtoc#University Villas
wtoc.com

Police respond to two Lowcountry high schools; no weapons located

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police said no threats were made and no one saw...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern Police searching for armed robbery suspects

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police are searching for two other suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Saturday. According to police, the armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed […]
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy