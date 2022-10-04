Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery
Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
allongeorgia.com
Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
wtoc.com
Southbound lanes closed on Abercorn St. due to pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at Television Circle, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Police says the lanes are closed due to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash with serious injures. Police ask that you take a different route.
WJCL
Statesboro Shooting: Police say victim critically injured, family member in custody
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above: Raw video: Footage of the scene following Statesboro shooting. Statesboro police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim is a female in her mid-20s, and the suspect is also a female in her mid-20s. It happened...
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
WJCL
Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
WJCL
Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Savannah, 1 man injured
Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured on the 600 block of Cape Street. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
wtoc.com
Police respond to two Lowcountry high schools; no weapons located
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police said no threats were made and no one saw...
wtoc.com
2 in custody after reports of weapon at Lowcountry schools; police say no weapons found
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police say one person has been detained and no weapon...
Report of weapon sparks police presence at Beaufort High School, 1 detained
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — There is a heavy police presence at Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. This time, for a report of a weapon on campus. According to Beaufort Police, one person has been detained, however, no weapon has been located. The following message from Beaufort High School was […]
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
Police find weapon on Windsor Forest High School student following cafeteria fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Windsor Forest High School campus police seized a weapon from a student after a fight at the school. Students told administrators that they saw the weapon during the fight at the cafeteria, prompting the school to go on lockdown, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS). Campus officers then […]
Beaufort deputies send bloodhounds, helicopter to find missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale. Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear […]
UPDATE: Georgia police continue search for missing 20-month-old, last seen Oct. 5
UPDATE 10/6/22 4:32 p.m.: The search for Simons remains ongoing. The Chatham County Police Department is executing search warrants and conducting interviews with individuals who may have information on Simons’ whereabouts. “We’re going to hold out hope that he’s still alive, and that we can find him and bring him home safe to his parents,” […]
wtoc.com
Police respond to three Lowcountry schools for reports of weapon, threats
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to three schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus or threats. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police said no threats were made and no...
WJCL
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
Georgia Southern Police searching for armed robbery suspects
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police are searching for two other suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Saturday. According to police, the armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed […]
wtoc.com
FBI involved in investigation into ‘shots fired’ call at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement and other emergency services responded to Beaufort High School on Wednesday morning for reports of shots fired. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, as of 11:11 a.m. the school had been cleared. No shooting victims or shooter were found. The FBI...
WJCL
Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
