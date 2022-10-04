Read full article on original website
England vs USA - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the USA, including team news and where to watch.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt - Europa League
Arsenal's predicted lineup to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
Denis Zakaria still made to wait for Chelsea debut
Denis Zakaria has spoken about proving himself at Chelsea after being made to wait even longer for his debut.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make James top target; Milinkovic-Savic on Liverpool radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Reece James, Diogo Dalot, Sergej-Milinkovic-Savic, Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Getafe - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Getafe.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Facing Liverpool; Saliba vs Van Dijk; Bond with fans
Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League.
What is Leagues Cup? Format, key dates, and how to watch live
Major League Soccer and Liga MX have announced the dates, format, and hosting details for the first edition of the newly expanded Leagues Cup tournament. Beginning in 2023, the revamped tournament will feature every single top-flight club from across the two leagues and should be hotly contested. Read on for...
MLS・
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester: Christie strike earns Cherries comeback win
Two goals in four second-half minutes saw Bournemouth beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League.
'I can see why teams are interested' - Ezra Hendrickson addresses Jhon Duran Liverpool, Chelsea rumors
Chicago Fire boss Ezra Hendrickson is hoping Jhon Duran will remain at the club in 2023 but admits he's not surprised to see interest from Europe. The 18-year-old Colombian - capped twice for his country at senior level - has enjoyed a promising debut year in MLS, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances (13 starts), including five in his last four games.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Team news vs Everton; Donny van de Beek; playing with intensity
Erik ten Hag speaks at his pre-match press conference ahead of Man Utd's Premier League clash with Everton.
Champions League roundup 5/10/22: Man City & Chelsea win, PSG held by Benfica
Roundup of all the Champions League results from 5 October 2022 - including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City & PSG.
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Reims - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Reims
Xabi Alonso: Liverpool & Real Madrid favourite appointed Bayer Leverkusen head coach
Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new Bayer Leverkusen head coach.
Christopher Vivell agrees to become new Chelsea technical director
Christopher Vivell has agreed to join Chelsea as their new technical director.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brighton.
Transfer rumours: Man City keen on Bellingham, Arsenal linked with Rashford
The latest transfer rumours - including stories on Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland & more.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolves.
