RJ Barrett’s theory on why he and Knicks don’t get respect

He was the third overall pick in the draft. His scoring average has risen each year to an even 20.0 points per game last season. He signed a four-year contract extension worth $107 million plus incentives this summer.

But entering his fourth NBA campaign, RJ Barrett still doesn’t believe he or the Knicks get a lot of respect around the league, and he offered a theory why before Tuesday’s preseason game against the Pistons.

“Besides the fans, which we do have a lot of fans, everybody else really doesn’t like us,” Barrett said. “Everybody else really doesn’t like us. Nah, I mean, I don’t know. I kinda always been, it’s weird.

“I’ve gotten respect, but at the same time, there’s also a lot of disrespect. But that’s fine. All the guys that they want to put in front of me or whatever, I’m in their heads, so it doesn’t really matter.”

RJ Barrett speaking at Knicks media day on Sept. 26, 2022. Robert Sabo

In the latter part of that response, Barrett was responding to a question about not being included on various lists in the annual GM survey released earlier in the day, such as those projected to be the league’s breakout player this season.

Barrett again pointed to not being named an All-Rookie first-team or second-team selection following his first season with the Knicks in 2019-20.

“I wasn’t on an All-Rookie team and look where I ended up,” Barrett said. “Where are some of those guys, you know what I mean?”

The first team that year featured Memphis superstar Ja Morant and Barrett’s former Duke teammate Zion Williamson, along with Brandon Clarke, Kendrick Nunn and Eric Paschall. The second team featured Tyler Herro, Terence Davis II, Coby White, P.J. Washington and Rui Hachimura.

Knicks wing RJ Barrett (r.) drives against the Hornets on March 30, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Barrett inked a four-year contract extension worth up to $120 million last month, but Herro re-signed with Miami for $130 million over the same span. All-Star guard Darius Garland also re-upped for five years and $193 million with the Cavaliers.

“Everybody thinks they’re worth more than they got. That’s probably literally every person. I’m thankful, and I was taught to not watch other people’s pockets,” said Barrett, who would’ve been eligible for a bigger deal if he waited until next summer. “My thought was I wanted to get a deal done, because like I’ve always said, I always wanted to be here. So I was trying to lock it in.”