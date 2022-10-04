ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Ron Marinaccio to miss ALDS in Yankees bullpen blow

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Yankees’ unsettled bullpen will be without one of its most consistent relievers for at least the ALDS.

Ron Marinaccio landed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a stress reaction in his right shin, which will keep him out through the division series, but the Yankees are hoping he could potentially return if they advance to the ALCS.

“He definitely wants to try to pitch through it,” manager Aaron Boone said before a doubleheader at Globe Life Field.

“There’s probably even some thought that he could pitch through it. It’s kind of a gray area. You also worry about it turning into a stress fracture or does it compensate him in other ways as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQZsD_0iLjzRBj00
Ron Marinaccio delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on October 2, 2022.
Getty Images

Marinaccio exited Sunday’s game against the Orioles with a trainer after the shin issue flared up. It’s something he had been dealing with throughout the season, he said. But after prior testing had come back without an issue, Marinaccio underwent tests on Monday in New York that revealed the stress reaction.

The rookie right-hander had become a valuable arm for the Yankees, posting a 2.05 ERA across 44 innings in 40 games.

“Obviously losing Ronnie, at least in the short term, is a blow,” Boone said. “He’s had an outstanding season. He’s been an important part of what’s gone on down there. Hopefully we get him back if we can advance to the next round and this time can be valuable and get him just a little bit healthier and stronger. We’ll continue to evaluate that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiWj0_0iLjzRBj00
Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, and a trainer escort relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio back to the dugout after he got injured against the Orioles.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Albert Abreu was activated off the IL to take Marinaccio’s spot in the bullpen.

Marinaccio is just the latest reliever to be dealing with health issues as the Yankees head into the postseason. Clay Holmes was set to start a throwing program Tuesday, after being shut down for a week with shoulder strain, though the Yankees hope to have him back for the ALDS. Wandy Peralta (thoracic spine tightness) remains on the IL but is expected to be activated for the ALDS. But Zack Britton, Michael King and Chad Green are all done for the season.

“Optimistic about getting Clay back, getting Wandy back,” Boone said. “Feel really good about how some guys are throwing back there. So feel like we have a lot of really good options. It’s just probably not going to be those traditional roles and we roll in October. We’ll mix and match with what we feel like is a lot of great options.”

