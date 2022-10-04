Hernando County Sheriff: Verizon Wireless Callers May Have Issues When Dialing 911

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says that 911 callers that use Verizon Wireless, may experience issues when calling.

“We have been notified that Verizon Wireless customers MAY experience issues when dialing 911,” said Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The call may fail and or 911 operators may hear the caller; however, the caller may not be able to hear the operator.

“If the call does ring into our Emergency Communications Center (but seems to have failed), we will call back,” said HCSO.

HCSO says that text to 911 is still available and operating.

Verizon Wireless users should contact the temporary administrative line we have established until the issue is rectified – 352-754-6850.

