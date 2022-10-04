ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Hernando County Sheriff: Verizon Wireless Callers May Have Issues When Dialing 911

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJ2K7_0iLjzM1K00

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says that 911 callers that use Verizon Wireless, may experience issues when calling.

“We have been notified that Verizon Wireless customers MAY experience issues when dialing 911,” said Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The call may fail and or 911 operators may hear the caller; however, the caller may not be able to hear the operator.

“If the call does ring into our Emergency Communications Center (but seems to have failed), we will call back,” said HCSO.

HCSO says that text to 911 is still available and operating.

Verizon Wireless users should contact the temporary administrative line we have established until the issue is rectified – 352-754-6850.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Zephyrhills Police Department Is Now Hiring

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The Zephyrhills Police Department (ZPD) is actively hiring additional Patrol Officers, including a newly-created Patrol Officer Trainee sponsorship position. The purpose of the ZPD Patrol Officer Trainee program is to offer an opportunity to be sponsored to attend the Florida Law Enforcement
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Wireless#911#Communications Center#Verizon Customers#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
139K+
Followers
18K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy