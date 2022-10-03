Ohio EMA Shares Preferred Way to Meet Volunteer and Donation Need in Florida

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is watching the situation in Florida closely following Hurricane Ian. For those Ohioans who want to help with either donations or volunteer service, the state of Florida is using the Florida Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (commonly called Volunteer Florida) to coordinate donations and volunteer efforts.

“Ohioans are generous, and it is a natural instinct to want to help, based on the tremendous damage left by Hurricane Ian,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Florida has a system in place to accept donations, and it’s important that you be sure you’re donating to a legitimate charity that will use funds exactly as intended.”

The Volunteer Florida Website (https://www.volunteerflorida.org/serving-during-disasters/ ) offers the following methods for those who want to donate.

Cash

Cash is the most flexible and effective form of donation. To donate to the Florida Disaster Fund, visit the website, www.volunteerflorida.org or text “DISASTER” ($10) or “DISASTER25” ($25) to 20222.

Confirm

If not donating cash, confirm that there is a legitimate need before collecting items and material donations. Volunteers are also encouraged to affiliate with established organizations and ensure that they are needed before visiting impacted areas.

Connect

Volunteers are a critical part of a well-coordinated disaster recovery effort. To volunteer, visit the website above and register on the volunteer database. Please be patient and do not go to Florida on your own to help– organizations will contact qualified volunteers as soon as possible.