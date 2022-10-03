ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ohio EMA Shares Preferred Way to Meet Volunteer and Donation Need in Florida

Pike County News Watchman
Pike County News Watchman
 2 days ago

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is watching the situation in Florida closely following Hurricane Ian. For those Ohioans who want to help with either donations or volunteer service, the state of Florida is using the Florida Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (commonly called Volunteer Florida) to coordinate donations and volunteer efforts.

“Ohioans are generous, and it is a natural instinct to want to help, based on the tremendous damage left by Hurricane Ian,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Florida has a system in place to accept donations, and it’s important that you be sure you’re donating to a legitimate charity that will use funds exactly as intended.”

The Volunteer Florida Website (https://www.volunteerflorida.org/serving-during-disasters/ ) offers the following methods for those who want to donate.

Cash

Cash is the most flexible and effective form of donation. To donate to the Florida Disaster Fund, visit the website, www.volunteerflorida.org or text “DISASTER” ($10) or “DISASTER25” ($25) to 20222.

Confirm

If not donating cash, confirm that there is a legitimate need before collecting items and material donations. Volunteers are also encouraged to affiliate with established organizations and ensure that they are needed before visiting impacted areas.

Connect

Volunteers are a critical part of a well-coordinated disaster recovery effort. To volunteer, visit the website above and register on the volunteer database. Please be patient and do not go to Florida on your own to help– organizations will contact qualified volunteers as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
Pike County News Watchman

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
117
Followers
137
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The seed that yielded The Pike County News Watchman was planted in the early 1800s, perhaps as early as the founding of Jefferson (present-day Piketon, which served as the first Pike County government seat) in 1814, though this very early portion of Pike County history is not altogether clear. The earliest publication known to have existed is the Waverly Democrat, which was first printed in 1832 and served, as its name implies, as a staple for the early Democratic settlers in the county. In 1861 name of the publication changed from the Waverly Democrat to the somewhat conventional Waverly News. The name would remain until the early 1900s when yet another change, this time reflecting the opinion of another political party, took place. The Republican Herald served as the county's news source. In this incarnation, the paper would keep people abreast of news concerning births, deaths, and perhaps most importantly, the happening of soldiers fighting overseas in two world wars. In 1954, the publication adopted the name of the Waverly Watchman, though Republican Herald was still printed on the header of the front page. Finally, around the year 1960, a variation of the present name was set in place; the Waverly Watchman. This paper, like the current Pike County News Watchman, was published twice weekly and focused on the local news and personal interest stories of citizens of that time. The Pike County News Watchman is available online at newswatchman.com

 https://www.newswatchman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy