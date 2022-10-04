Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 MF Robichaud commits to Arcadia
Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 midfielder Reilly Robichaud has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Arcadia University. High school: Kingsway Regional (Woolwich, N.J.) Grad year: 2023. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Arcadia University. Club team: South Jersey Shamrocks Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: High school First Team All-Conference, SJILL as...
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Father Judge 2023 goalie Ammlung commits to Marywood
Father Judge 2023 goalie Gavin Ammlung has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Marywood University. High school: Father Judge (Philadelphia, PA) Lacrosse honors: 2 Year Arrowhead MVP, Father Judge Varsity MVP. Academic honors: Honor Roll. Expected major: Construction Management. Why did you choose Marywood, Men’s D3? “...
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County
Coatesville football team.Image via Coatesville Area School District. Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche.
Former Newtown Square Swim Coach Honored by USA Swimming
Frank Keefe, the former coach at Suburban Swim Center in Newtown Square who spent more than 30 years as head coach at Yale University, has won the 2022 USA Swimming Award, writes Matthew DeGeorge for Swimming World Magazine. While at Suburban Swim Center, Keefe’s pupils included Olympic medalists Carl Robie...
247Sports
What can Villanova fans learn from the Blue/White scrimmage?
The annual Villanova Blue/White scrimmage game was held at Finneran Pavilion last night and VUSports was on-hand to take in the action. The Cats have twelve recruited scholarship players on the roster entering the 2022-23 season but, due to injuries, only eight of them were available to participate in the event. Walk-on Collin O’Toole and Kevin Voigt (a walk-on from last seasons’s squad) filled out the “roster” so that the game could proceed 5-on-5.
phillylacrosse.com
Bass named interim head coach for Widener’s women’s lacrosse team
Sophie Bass has been named the interim head coach of the Widener University women’s lacrosse program, Widener Director of Athletics Jack Shafer has announced. Bass takes over as head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the Pride for the last three seasons. With Bass on staff, the Pride have won 15 games, qualified for the MAC Commonwealth tournament twice, and advanced to the MAC Commonwealth semifinals in 2021. In 2021, Bass also helped Widener beat Stevenson, 8-7, in overtime for the first time in program history and beat Lebanon Valley, 12-10, for the first time since 2010.
phillylacrosse.com
Fall Ball men’s game between NCAA finalists Maryland & Cornell Saturday at Springfield-Delco is sold out
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 10/5/22 – From Staff Report. Springfield-Delco will host a marquee Division I men’s collegiate Fall Ball game Sunday between the 2022 Men’s Division I finalists, champion Maryland and Cornell, at 1 p.m. But if you haven’t purchased a ticket, unfortunately, you are out of luck....
Football games at Coatesville, Roxborough high schools canceled due to threats, safety concerns
Police said there were threats of violence at Coatesville High School on Friday, and there are ongoing safety concerns at Roxborough High School following a deadly shooting.
CBS News
Coatesville Area High School football game canceled due to threats that were ruled credible
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Chester County high school football game has been canceled due to a number of online threats that were ruled credible, school officials announced. The game was scheduled between the Coatesville Area High School and Downington West High School for Friday night. Earlier in the day,...
papreplive.com
La Salle wins 20th PCL title since 2000
WEST NORRITON >> For the 20th time since 2000, La Salle won the boys team title at the Philadelphia Catholic League Golf Championship Wednesday at the Jeffersonville Golf Club. The Explorers, who went a perfect 13-0 during the PCL regular season, finished 23 strokes ahead of second-place St. Joseph’s Prep...
Haverford High Senior and Her Cousin Battle Rare Brain Tumors
Haverford High School student Lily Walker and her cousin, Peter Celluci, are both receiving treatment for brain tumors.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lily Walker’s parents had expected to watch their daughter run track and cross country at Haverford High School. Instead, in eighth grade, she suddenly lost weight and suffered severe headaches.
underthebutton.com
Oops! Magill Approves Penn's First Fleet of Fighter PILOTs
The University of Pennsylvania has become the first American university to hire several fighter pilots and launch an Air Force, as newly appointed President Liz Magill attempts to appease activists long demanding that Penn pay PILOTs (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) to the Philadelphia city government. The move was met...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students.
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex
The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
