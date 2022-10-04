ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garnet Valley, PA

phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 MF Robichaud commits to Arcadia

Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 midfielder Reilly Robichaud has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Arcadia University. High school: Kingsway Regional (Woolwich, N.J.) Grad year: 2023. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Arcadia University. Club team: South Jersey Shamrocks Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: High school First Team All-Conference, SJILL as...
GLENSIDE, PA
247Sports

What can Villanova fans learn from the Blue/White scrimmage?

The annual Villanova Blue/White scrimmage game was held at Finneran Pavilion last night and VUSports was on-hand to take in the action. The Cats have twelve recruited scholarship players on the roster entering the 2022-23 season but, due to injuries, only eight of them were available to participate in the event. Walk-on Collin O’Toole and Kevin Voigt (a walk-on from last seasons’s squad) filled out the “roster” so that the game could proceed 5-on-5.
VILLANOVA, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Bass named interim head coach for Widener’s women’s lacrosse team

Sophie Bass has been named the interim head coach of the Widener University women’s lacrosse program, Widener Director of Athletics Jack Shafer has announced. Bass takes over as head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the Pride for the last three seasons. With Bass on staff, the Pride have won 15 games, qualified for the MAC Commonwealth tournament twice, and advanced to the MAC Commonwealth semifinals in 2021. In 2021, Bass also helped Widener beat Stevenson, 8-7, in overtime for the first time in program history and beat Lebanon Valley, 12-10, for the first time since 2010.
CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

La Salle wins 20th PCL title since 2000

WEST NORRITON >> For the 20th time since 2000, La Salle won the boys team title at the Philadelphia Catholic League Golf Championship Wednesday at the Jeffersonville Golf Club. The Explorers, who went a perfect 13-0 during the PCL regular season, finished 23 strokes ahead of second-place St. Joseph’s Prep...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Haverford High Senior and Her Cousin Battle Rare Brain Tumors

Haverford High School student Lily Walker and her cousin, Peter Celluci, are both receiving treatment for brain tumors.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lily Walker’s parents had expected to watch their daughter run track and cross country at Haverford High School. Instead, in eighth grade, she suddenly lost weight and suffered severe headaches.
HAVERFORD, PA
underthebutton.com

Oops! Magill Approves Penn's First Fleet of Fighter PILOTs

The University of Pennsylvania has become the first American university to hire several fighter pilots and launch an Air Force, as newly appointed President Liz Magill attempts to appease activists long demanding that Penn pay PILOTs (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) to the Philadelphia city government. The move was met...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WITF

Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex

The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

