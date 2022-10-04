Sophie Bass has been named the interim head coach of the Widener University women’s lacrosse program, Widener Director of Athletics Jack Shafer has announced. Bass takes over as head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the Pride for the last three seasons. With Bass on staff, the Pride have won 15 games, qualified for the MAC Commonwealth tournament twice, and advanced to the MAC Commonwealth semifinals in 2021. In 2021, Bass also helped Widener beat Stevenson, 8-7, in overtime for the first time in program history and beat Lebanon Valley, 12-10, for the first time since 2010.

CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO