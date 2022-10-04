ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police: South Little Rock rest stop turns into a beating for one man

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355h9E_0iLjxuWG00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police were called to a south Little Rock address late Monday morning after a man was beaten.

According to an incident report, police were called just after 11 a.m. Monday to a Geyer Springs Road location. The report continued that after arriving an officer met a young Conway man who told them he had been beaten and his car stolen.

Little Rock police: Man found dead in vehicle after shooting

Police said that the man told them he was at the address as he had been drinking and did not want to drive intoxicated, so he rested in his pickup, a 2010 Ford. While resting, four men attacked and began hitting him in his face and body, the report stated.

Take a look inside new Little Rock Police Department’s headquarters building

The men then threw him out of the pickup and drove off, the victim told police, according to the report. The report also stated that the man told police he did not need hospital care.

The man told police the car’s previous owner had installed a GPS and was going to see if it could be used to find the truck, police stated. Police also reported explaining to him how to get a copy of the incident report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Gps#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KATV

Little Rock mother says 1-year-old daughter shot herself in the head

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old Little Rock woman is being charged with manslaughter after the death of her 1-year-old child on Tuesday. Police said when they arrived to the the home on Doe Run Drive just after noon, they made contact with Keiundrea Davis who told officers her daughter shot herself.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy