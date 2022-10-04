Read full article on original website
Police seize 11 firearms, ammo, knives, body armor after Tuesday’s Whatcom motel standoff
“Based on the weapons seized at the scene, this situation could have easily taken a very different path,” Ferndale Police Chief Kevin Turner said in a statement Thursday.
whatcom-news.com
Man tracked to a Ferndale hotel found with body armor, weapons and Kevlar facemask
FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police issued a statement today, October 6th, regarding Tuesday’s incident involving an “armed and dangerous man” who holed up in a room at a Ferndale hotel. About 6:30am on Tuesday, the City of Ferndale issued the following statement. Law enforcement is responding...
Bellingham driver suspected of vehicular homicide, DUI in I-5 crash with pedestrian Friday
It is the fifth fatal crash on Whatcom County highways involving DUI so far in 2022.
whatcom-news.com
Man ejected from motorcyle in hit-and-run crash struck by semi-truck on I-5 in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 at the Lakeway Drive interchange about 9pm on Thursday, October 6th, due to reports of a multivehicle crash. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a yet-to-be-identified vehicle and a 2021 Honda...
Whatcom motorcycle rider dies in hit-and-run crash Thursday on I-5 in Bellingham
The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation as the Washington State Patrol searches for the suspected hit-and-run driver.
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
KIMA TV
Body washed ashore at Dungeness Spit identified as passenger from crashed floatplane
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Less than three weeks after a body washed ashore in Clallam County, the coroner's office confirmed the identity of the woman as one of the 10 passengers onboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. Patricia Ann Hicks, a 66-year-old Spokane Valley...
KIMA TV
Officials investigating fatal hit-and-run on northbound I-5 in Bellingham
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — On Thursday around 9 p.m. there was a fatal collision on Northbound I-5 near Lakeway Drive in Bellingham. According to law enforcement, one of the involved vehicles fled the scene of the crash. The collision included both a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver,...
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty and sentenced after driving car into house
LYNDEN, Wash. — Michael Anthony Martin, age 29, was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail by Lynden Police in June charged with suspicion of vehicular assault, felony driving under the influence (DUI) and 3rd degree driving while his license was suspended after driving a car into a front room of a house where 2 people were sitting on a couch.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Barrett Road in Ferndale blocked due to police response to “an armed and dangerous subject”
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 5:40am on Tuesday, October 4th, Barrett Road has been blocked and businesses at the northeast corner of Barrett Road and Main Street were reportedly closed. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the area and according to radioed reports the road and business closures...
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
24-Year-Old Jordan Garth Pickett Arrested Following A Two-Car Crash In Whatcom County (Whatcom County, WA)
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jordan Garth Pickett after a two-car crash on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Birch Bay Drive and Shintaffer Road. Records state Pickett was unable to brake to avoid another vehicle turning onto Birch Bay Road as his car approached...
kpug1170.com
Woman charged after pointing gun at bird in Bellingham neighborhood
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A noisy bird led to an arrest last week in Bellingham’s York neighborhood. Police records state a witness called 911 after someone in a trailer pointed a gun at them Wednesday morning on Iron St. The suspect was arrested and explained to officers that she...
Friday morning crash second fatal incident along I-5 in Bellingham in less than 12 hours
The crash, which is closing the right lane of southbound I-5 near the Bakerview exit, has Friday morning traffic backed up to Ferndale.
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Blaine Police continue receiving questions about cat attacks. Here’s what they found
“We have seen a lot of conversation and received multiple inquiries about cats being attacked in Blaine,” the department reported.
Burlington man convicted of killing WWU student in 2019
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Burlington man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing his girlfriend. Prosecutors said Rigoberto Galvan, 24, shot and killed Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner, a 22-year-old Western Washington University student, after breaking in through a second-floor balcony on Aug. 14, 2019.
State charges Bellingham chiropractor for allegedly failing to wear a mask in the office
The chiropractor is facing unprofessional conduct charges for reportedly also ignoring gubernatorial proclamations on displaying property signage in the office.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
