ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Ferndale, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super 8 Motel
whatcom-news.com

Man pleads guilty and sentenced after driving car into house

LYNDEN, Wash. — Michael Anthony Martin, age 29, was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail by Lynden Police in June charged with suspicion of vehicular assault, felony driving under the influence (DUI) and 3rd degree driving while his license was suspended after driving a car into a front room of a house where 2 people were sitting on a couch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burlington man convicted of killing WWU student in 2019

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Burlington man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing his girlfriend. Prosecutors said Rigoberto Galvan, 24, shot and killed Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner, a 22-year-old Western Washington University student, after breaking in through a second-floor balcony on Aug. 14, 2019.
BURLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted

SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy