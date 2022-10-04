Read full article on original website
wglt.org
University Galleries exhibit gazes at queerness, but it’s about life in general
Work by St. Louis-based photographer Jess T. Dugan is on view now at University Galleries in Uptown Normal. Dugan blends photographs and text in an exhibit called “I Want You to Know My Story.” So naturally, the first question WGLT wanted to ask Dugan on a walk through the gallery was, what’s your story?
wglt.org
ISU fraternity members expelled from chapter over slurs
The Illinois State University fraternity involved in discriminatory vandalism has expelled some of its members, who recently painted anti-LGBTQ slurs on the houses of other Greek organizations. In a statement released by the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Upsilon Upsilon Chapter called the acts '"disgusting and horrible.'" "Internal action against...
Central Illinois Proud
ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area. Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Art and the School of Theatre and Dance has several performances of “Middletown” this weekend. Performance times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday...
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
1470 WMBD
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
wglt.org
ISU condemns frat hazing that turns into bigoted vandalism
The Dean of Students office at Illinois State University and the campus Pride organization are condemning bigoted vandalism of Greek houses by members of a campus fraternity. Members of the fraternity Kappa Sigma vandalized three other houses over the weekend (Tri Sigma, Alpha Sigma, and Acacia House), according to the dean's office. Fraternity members spray painted derogatory slurs directed at LGBTQ+ people on the buildings.
Police advise following fender bender turned armed carjacking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign. A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m. The victim did what seems natural after an […]
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
wglt.org
Parking pains: Long overdue fines spark calls to change parking in downtown Bloomington
There's free parking in front of the Bryant Miller hair salon on the north end of downtown Bloomington for 90 minutes. Stylist Jill Lockwood said clients have to spend a minimum of two hours in the chair if they want highlights or other services. Those customers can either move their vehicle mid-appointment, or find four-hour parking — on the other side of a four-lane highway or several blocks away at the Market Street parking garage.
Illinois man sentenced to life in prison for triple homicide
A Livingston County man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for three 2019 murders on Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
wglt.org
Brewer sentenced to life in prison for 2019 triple murder in Livingston County
A Livingston County man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in the 2019 shooting deaths of his wife, his son and a neighbor. Clifford Brewer, 55, was convicted in August of killing Shirley A. Brewer, 48; Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51, on Christmas night 2019, in Cullom. All the victims died from gunshot wounds to the head.
wglt.org
Beyond Sports: El Paso punter sets sights on U of I and beyond
Declan Duley of El Paso is grateful his parents will get to see him play football at the University of Illinois next year. That’s a bigger deal than you might think. The El Paso-Gridley High School senior’s mother lost her eyesight last year. In this edition of Beyond...
25newsnow.com
1 person shot amidst multiple shooting scenes in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 man has what are considered non-life-threatening injuries after different shooting scenes in Peoria’s East Bluff Thursday. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the man was found on Peoria Avenue but police do not know which scene he was shot at. The man was...
