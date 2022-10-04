ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Dylan Audiobook’s Celebrity Readers and Their Chapters Revealed, From Helen Mirren on ‘Pump It Up’ to Alfre Woodard on ‘Tutti Fruitti’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMiNP_0iLjxfWb00

The question is no longer just what Bob Dylan will have to say about Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up” or the Clash’s “London Calling” when he writes about them in his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Now we can wonder how Helen Mirren or Renée Zellweger will sound giving voice to Dylan’s prose as they read those chapters, respectively, in the audiobook version, which, like the hardback, arrives Nov. 1.

Variety previously reported the titles of the historical songs Dylan has written essays about for the tome, followed by the the names of the actors enlisted to read individual chapters for the audiobook, but those two lists hadn’t been paired up till now. A look at the list below, being revealed for the first time today, shows that all of the stars involved have been given multiple assignments, including Jeff Bridges, Oscar Isaac , Rita Moreno , Jeffrey Wright, Sissy Spacek, John Goodman, Alfre Woodard and Steve Buscemi as well as Mirren and Zellweger.

As first promised when the book was announced, Dylan himself will also do some reading for the audiobook, although he’s not taking on any full chapters himself. He will read short introductions or interstitial pieces that appear between chapters in the book, described by publisher Simon & Schuster as “a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem and add to the work’s transcendence.”

The chapters may well have been assigned at random, but Dylanologists may still have fun speculating on what reason, if any, Buscemi was picked to read about the Fugs’ “CIA Man,” Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” and Warren Zevon’s “Dirty Life and Times”… or why Mirren was the woman for the job of intoning “On the Street Where You Live” from “My Fair Lady” and the Frank Sinatra standard “Stranger in the Night” as well as Costello’s new-wave-era classic… or why Woodard’s voice was the one for a literary exegesis of Little Richard’s “Tutti Fruitti,” the Nina Simone classic “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and Rosemary Clooney’s “Come On-a My House.”

One connection seems clear enough: Renée Zellweger reads a chapter about the Judy Garland-sung “Come Rain or Come Shine” not too many years after playing Garland on the big screen.

One could also suppose that Bridges was picked for Hank Williams’ “Your Cheatin’ Heart” because of the Williams song catalog having played such a large part in “The Last Picture Show,” although, ironically, maybe, that was one of the few big Williams hits not included on that film’s soundtrack.

The full matching of titles and readers being released by Simon & Schuster Audio is below.

Essay/Song Narrator
DETROIT CITY Jeff Bridges
PUMP IT UP Helen Mirren
WITHOUT A SONG Jeffrey Wright
TAKE ME HOME FROM THIS GARDEN OF EVIL Sissy Spacek
THERE STANDS THE GLASS John Goodman
WILLY THE WANDERING GYPSY AND ME Renee Zellweger
TUTTI FRUITTI Alfre Woodard
MONEY HONEY Helen Mirren
MY GENERATION Oscar Isaac
JESSE JAMES Rita Moreno
POOR LITTLE FOOL Renee Zellweger
PANCHO AND LEFTY Jeff Bridges
THE PRETENDER Steve Buscemi
MACK THE KNIFE Jeffrey Wright
WHIFFENPOOF SONG Helen Mirren
YOU DON’T KNOW ME Sissy Spacek
BALL OF CONFUSION Alfre Woodard
POISON LOVE Steve Buscemi
BEYOND THE SEA John Goodman
ON THE ROAD AGAIN Renee Zellweger
IF YOU DON’T KNOW ME BY NOW Jeffrey Wright
THE LITTLE WHITE CLOUD THAT CRIED Rita Moreno
EL PASO Steve Buscemi
NELLY WAS A LADY Rita Moreno
CHEAPER TO KEEP HER John Goodman
I GOT A WOMAN Jeffrey Wright
CIA MAN Steve Buscemi
ON THE STREET WHERE YOU LIVE Helen Mirren
TRUCKIN’ Renee Zellweger
RUBY, ARE YOU MAD? Sissy Spacek
OLD VIOLIN Rita Moreno
VOLARE Helen Mirren
LONDON CALLING Renee Zellweger
YOUR CHEATIN’ HEART Jeff Bridges
BLUE BAYOU Oscar Isaac
MIDNIGHT RIDER Sissy Spacek
BLUE SUEDE SHOES John Goodman
MY PRAYER Helen Mirren
DIRTY LIFE AND TIMES Steve Buscemi
DOESN’T HURT ANYMORE Sissy Spacek
KEY TO THE HIGHWAY Alfre Woodard
EVERYBODY CRYIN’ MERCY Renee Zellweger
WAR Jeffrey Wright
BIG RIVER John Goodman
FEEL SO GOOD Steve Buscemi
BLUE MOON Jeff Bridges
GYPSIES, TRAMPS & THIEVES Renee Zellweger
KEEP MY SKILLET GOOD AND GREASY Sissy Spacek
IT’S ALL IN THE GAME Rita Moreno
A CERTAIN GIRL Jeffrey Wright
I’VE ALWAYS BEEN CRAZY Jeff Bridges
WITCHY WOMAN Steve Buscemi
BIG BOSS MAN Alfre Woodard
LONG TALL SALLY Rita Moreno
OLD AND ONLY IN THE WAY Sissy Spacek
BLACK MAGIC WOMAN Oscar Isaac
BY THE TIME I GET TO PHOENIX Rita Moreno
COME ON-A MY HOUSE Alfre Woodard
DON’T TAKE YOUR GUNS TO TOWN Jeffrey Wright
COME RAIN OR COME SHINE Renee Zellweger
DON’T LET ME BE MISUNDERSTOOD Alfre Woodard
STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT Helen Mirren
VIVA LAS VEGAS Steve Buscemi
SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES Oscar Isaac
WAIST DEEP IN THE BIG MUDDY Alfre Woodard
WHERE OR WHEN John Goodman
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Loretta Lynn Collaborator Todd Snider Celebrates the Country Icon’s Songwriting Philosophy — and Her Refrigerator Full of Lyrics

Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at age 90. Todd Snider is a singer-songwriter who collaborated on writing songs with Lynn, including “Don’t Tempt Me,” which he recorded, and “Everything It Takes,” which appeared on her “Full Circle” album. Lynn penned the forward for a biography of Snider that will be published in 2023, writing in part, “”Todd Snider is a flat-out musical genius. I’ve been around a pretty good while, and there are a very few singer-songwriters who I would say that about, but Todd is one of them.” He wrote down thoughts about his working friendship with Lynn for Variety: I...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of ‘Devastated’ Mummies and Fortune Teller: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 3, of “The Masked Singer,” “TV Theme Night,” which aired Oct. 5 on Fox. “Brady Bunch” brothers Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland, as well as entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John were the next celebrities to be revealed on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “TV Theme Night.” The Mummies were revealed to be Williams, Knight and Lookinland, while Fortune Teller was John. Among this week’s three performances, the “Brady Bunch” brothers were first to go, with the fewest number...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More

Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
TV SERIES
Variety

Sarah Brightman Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Las Vegas Mini-Residency and the Enduring Power of ‘Phantom’

Sarah Brightman’s 40-year singing career has brought her global acclaim. But, the British star says, what she’s best known for varies according to where she is in the world. “In China, they know me far more for my later recorded work and not necessarily for ‘Phantom of the Opera,’” she tells Variety. “I’ve worked with very famous artists in Japan. And, in the last two years, I’ve even become well-known in France, which has always been quite a difficult market to penetrate. It’s great – it’s like you’re a new person in each city you go to…” Brightman’s American persona will be...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Renee Zellweger
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Joshua Henry
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
John Goodman
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Oscar Isaac
Variety

Christian Bale Says Marvel’s Green-Screen ‘Thor’ Set Was ‘Monotony’: Can’t ‘Differentiate One Day From the Next’

Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year by playing comic book villain Gorr the God Butcher opposite Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In a new interview with GQ, the actor — who is known for his roles in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, “American Hustle” and “American Psycho” — said he was drawn to the project because he liked “Thor: Ragnarok” and thought Gorr was an “intriguing character.” However, Bale added that acting in front of a green screen for the Marvel project was “monotony,” and that he couldn’t “differentiate one day from the next.” “That’s the first...
MOVIES
Variety

Joni Mitchell Alive and ‘All Is Well,’ Rep Confirms After Erroneous Death Report

Although a news report went out Friday morning — and then was pulled — that Joni Mitchell had died, the story was published in error, and the singer-songwriter remains alive and well. “I can confirm all is well so this was done in error,” says a representative for Rhino, which is involved with Mitchell in an ongoing reissue series of her catalog material. The faux report went out from People magazine, with tell-tale signs of a “pre-write” obituary that was published accidentally — every major news organization’s worst nightmare. “Joni Mitchell Dies at TK AGE,” read the headline that was seen...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jemima Khan, Jaime Ray Newman Board Seemab Gul’s ‘Sandstorm’ as Executive Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Jemima Khan (“What’s Love Got to Do With It?”) and Jaime Ray Newman (“Dopesick”) have boarded Seemab Gul’s Oscar-qualifying short film “Sandstorm” as executive producers. A coming of age story, centering around a Pakistani schoolgirl called Zara, “Sandstorm” navigates the “tricky terrain of internet dating in a conservative Muslim society,” according to the logline as well as questions “the objectification of the female body and its relationship to honor in Pakistani culture.” In the short, Zara sends her virtual boyfriend a “sensual dance video” which he then uses to blackmail her. “Caught between his manipulative behaviour and the desire to experience love...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity Readers#Simon Schuster
Variety

Beyoncé Hits Back at Right Said Fred for Their ‘Disparaging’ Claim She Didn’t Seek Permission for ‘Sexy’ Interpolation

Right Said Fred has officially stirred not just the Beyhive but the Bey. Beyoncé herself, who rarely comments on such matters publicly, has issued a statement vehemently taking issue with the duo’s reported claim that her camp never sought permission to use “I’m Too Sexy” as a part of her recent “Alien Superstar” track. Right Said Fred’s allegations, as reported in the U.K. newspaper the Sun, are “erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” Beyoncé said in a statement issued to E! Entertainment News. Beyoncé pointed out that her track technically does not actually sample theirs, as the duo was quoted as contending, but is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Cinderella’ Star Carrie Hope Fletcher Talks New Role in ‘Caucasian Chalk Circle,’ Being Ghosted by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Carrie Hope Fletcher is one of the leading stars of the British stage, having starred in West End productions of “Les Miserables,” “Heathers the Musical” and, most recently, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella” in which she played Cinders herself. In her spare time, she also writes novels, including her most recent spooky children’s book “The Double Trouble Society.” As she begins her new role as Grusha in the Rose Theatre’s production of Bertolt Brecht’s “Caucasian Chalk Circle,” Fletcher sat down with Variety to discuss the music-infused play, the theater industry at large and what she thought about Andrew Lloyd Webber’s abrupt closure...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Amsterdam’ Star Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’

Matthias Schoenaerts will star opposite Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Palace,” Variety has learned. The series was picked up at HBO in July. Per the official logline, it “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” Exact character details are being kept under wraps.
MOVIES
Variety

10 Spooky Stories to Listen to in October

October is a boom time for horror stories, with fans preparing for Halloween by spending the month binging the best slasher films, monster shows and horror books. And for those who would prefer to turn off the lights and listen to a spooky story, audiobooks provide plenty of bone-chilling options. Many of the horror classics from writers like Stephen King and Shirley Jackson are available in audio form, while original podcasts and audio stories provide new terrors for veteran fans of the genre.       Here are 10 of the best horror audiobooks and podcasts available on audiobook. “The Sandman” By Neil Gaiman One of the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I Lost a Sense of Control’ After the ‘The Hunger Games’ Came Out

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she sensed a loss of control in the wake of the huge success of the first “Hunger Games” film in 2012. Talking to Francine Stock about her career as part of the London Film Festival’s “Screen Talk” series, Lawrence opened up about her feelings on working in the hit franchise. “I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s ‘Silver Lining Playbook’], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t...
MOVIES
Variety

Michaela Coel Agreed to Join ‘Black Panther 2’ Because Her Character Is Queer: ‘It Felt Important for Me to Step In’

Michaela Coel is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and she confirmed to Vogue magazine that her character will be the latest queer character in the MCU. Marvel brought its first openly gay hero to the big screen in “Eternals” with Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos. Now Coel will also be playing a queer character with Aneka, a captain and combat instructor in the Dora Milaje who is in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba). Aneka’s sexuality is the main reason Coel decided to sign on to star in the “Black Panther” sequel. “That sold me on...
MOVIES
Variety

Loretta Lynn, in Memoriam: Manager Tells How the Star Captivated New Generations of Fans, With a Little Help From Jack White

Nancy Russell worked in the music industry in Nashville for decades and was the manager to stars including Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood and — at the time of her Grammy-winning early 2000s comeback with “Van Lear Rose” — the late, great Loretta Lynn. Russell now lives in Southern California, consulting on independent music projects while focusing on screenwriting. She shared her memories of Lynn with Variety. The first time I saw Loretta Lynn in person was at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in 1986, about a year before I moved to Nashville. Dressed in bright turquoise spandex and a white blouse,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Kevin Spacey’s Lawyers Claim Anthony Rapp Manufactured Misconduct Allegations: ‘He Grew Bitter About Not Getting Parts’

Attorneys for Kevin Spacey claim that Anthony Rapp manufactured sexual misconduct allegations against the Oscar-winning actor because he was jealous of his success and angry about his own stalled career. “He blames Mr. Spacey for everything that hasn’t gone well in his life,” Jennifer L. Keller, an attorney for Spacey said Thursday during opening arguments in the actor’s civil trial. Rapp “peaked around the year 2000 and he grew bitter about not getting parts as an openly gay man,” Keller added. Spacey was on hand in Manhattan federal court as his lawyers attempted to fight back against Rapp’s $40 million...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Glass Onion’ Gets One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview, Netflix to Screen Film in 600 U.S. Theaters

Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel will first debut in theaters, after all. While Netflix previously teased that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” would play “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” the streamer has revealed that the movie will hit theaters for a “special sneak preview” over Thanksgiving — a full month before it launches on the platform. News of the one-week-only engagement follows the movie’s “dazzling” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the sneak preview set to run from Nov. 23-29. “Glass Onion” will play exclusively in approximately 600 theaters domestically, making its...
MOVIES
Variety

2023 Oscars Hub: Awards Predictions, Columns and News Archives

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Oct. 6, 2022 See the latest film predictions, in all 23 categories, in...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ajoomma’ Review: An Older Woman Obsessed With Korean Soap Operas Leaves Her Heart in Seoul

In what plays like Singapore’s answer to “About Schmidt,” never-too-late-to-live dramedy “Ajoomma” follows a widowed housewife as she steps out of her comfort zone by making a solo trip to South Korea. This upbeat debut from director He Shuming — whose title is the Korean equivalent of all-purpose Asian term of respect “Auntie” — offers longtime TV actor Hong Huifang (“Housewives’ Holiday”) a chance to shine in the title role, which has already netted her a Golden Horse Award nom. Selected to rep Singapore at the Oscars, affable “Ajoomma” is more of a dark horse in that race, albeit one...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy