Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: A Catered Affair
If you're looking for fresh, delicious food for yourself-- or your next event-- look no further. A Catered Affair has been providing food for the community for more than ten years. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by A Catered Affair to talk about what's on the menu, in this...
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in October in Omaha
Fall in Omaha offers visitors plenty of opportunities for fun and exploration. From Junkstock to The Monster Club, continue on for ten ideas for unique experiences you can enjoy only in Omaha. 1. “Get Your Junk On” During Junkstock: Harvest Edition. The region’s favorite vintage festival is two...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Steaks shipping food to those hit by Ian
OMAHA, Neb.—Omaha Steaks said it’s shipping 6,000 portions of steaks, hamburgers and pork chops to the humanitarian relief group Mercy Chefs in Ft. Meyers, Florida. They said those will provide hot meals to survivors, while another 2,000 portions of non-perishable food, like jerky and beef sticks, will go to volunteers and first responders.
Wienermobile, NutMobile pay Omaha a visit
3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson caught wind that the two iconic vehicles were in town and had to check them out. He takes us inside and learns what life is like on the road in the two vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheap Eats: Pulled BBQ Omaha
Pulled BBQ Omaha has been open for about a month — but this it's not your typical barbecue joint. You won't find ribs or brisket there.
KETV.com
'Something I love': Former inmate opens tattoo, art gallery
OMAHA, Neb. — Razor Wire Productions is breathing fresh air into a former art supplies studio in South Omaha and giving the owner a second chance to live out his dream of doing what he loves. "I came up with Razor Wire Productions while I was sharing a cell...
KETV.com
Meet Napoleon, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Are you torn between adopting a dog or a horse? Well, here's a nice middleground. Napoleon is a Great Dane at the Nebraska Humane Society who weighs over...
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renters say Omaha is not an affordable city anymore
"You come into the midwest because you would believe the midwest is a lot cheaper than other regions in the country but I really feel like price is getting inflated now."
norfolkneradio.com
Project Homeless Connect takes place this Friday
Project Homeless Connect is a nationwide event aimed to help those who need it the most. Lacy Kimes is the coordinator for Project Homeless Connect in Norfolk and says there is a big need in Norfolk and northeastern Nebraska for these services, with the biggest need being affordable housing. "Homelessness...
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Sioux City Journal
'A Tangled Web' — the Cari Farver case in Council Bluffs becomes Lifetime movie
One week after a 40-year-old Council Bluffs cold case was featured on the true crime documentary series, “On the Case with Paula Zahn,” another, more recent cold case is getting the TV movie treatment, courtesy of Lifetime and ATW Films — “The Disappearance of Cari Farver.”
iheart.com
Aksarben Village Farmers Market Voted #1 Farmers Market in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Farmers Market is voted the #1 farmers market in the state of Nebraska. The Sunday Market in Aksarben Village won the honor as part of the 2022 National Farmers Market Celebration by the American Farmland Trust. The Saturday Market in the Old Market placed second in the state of Nebraska. Each year, the Farmers Market Celebration highlights the important role farmers markets play in communities across the nation while celebrating the vendors, staff, and volunteers.
iheart.com
Omaha Expert Talks About Plants And Expected Frost
A Freeze Warning will be in effect from one a.m. to nine a.m. Saturday;. The warning is for portions of southeast, east central, and northeast Nebraska, along with portions of southwest Iowa. It includes Omaha/Council Bluffs, and Lincoln. The Omaha National Weather Service office in Valley says below freezing temperatures...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
KETV.com
Omaha metro's first frost of the season likely Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The chilliest temperatures of the fall season so far will arrive for most of Nebraska and Iowa just in time for the weekend. Friday morning could bring some patchy frost north of the metro, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. After a chilly day with highs...
Comments / 0