ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston expands non-emergency 311 app to include 11 languages

By Abby Patkin
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Boston 311 is “more accessible and easy to use than ever before,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaSYL_0iLjxAMC00
Boston 02/26/2022 A flock of pigeons takes flight in Boston City Hall Plaza. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro) John Tlumacki / Boston Globe

Boston has launched a new version of its Boston 311 mobile app, allowing users to submit non-emergency requests in 11 languages as part of the city’s efforts to make its services more accessible, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office announced Tuesday.

“Our goal at the City of Boston is to put our residents’ needs at the forefront of our work, and to use their feedback and input to continually improve how we’re delivering services online,” Julia Gutierrez, the city’s chief digital officer, said in a news release.

Gutierrez added: “By providing our 311 app in the City’s top 11 languages, we hope to empower members of our communities who may not have otherwise interacted with the City.”

What is Boston 311?

Launched in 2009, Boston 311 is a 24-hour service that spans a 3-1-1 hotline, mobile app, and online website, according to the news release. Using Boston 311, residents can flag non-emergency issues such as potholes, parking enforcement, and park maintenance. In the past 13 years, users have submitted 1.1 million requests through the app, according to the mayor’s office.

Previously, the app only included an English option. Users can now submit service requests in 10 additional languages, from Spanish to Haitian Creole and Vietnamese, among others. The updated version also includes new design features.

With these changes, Boston 311 is “more accessible and easy to use than ever before,” Wu said in the release.

Boston Little Saigon board president Annie Le added that the language additions “open the City’s resources and lines of communication to ALL of Boston’s residents, making it easier for residents to access information and communicate their needs.”

How to download the app

“The 311 app is a crucial tool for connecting with our constituents, but it only works if residents know how to properly use it,” Boston Chief of Community Engagement Brianna Millor said in the release.

To that end, the city’s Community Engagement Cabinet is hosting a 311 app training session from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Bruce Bolling Building in Roxbury.

The new version of Boston 311 is available as a free download in the app stores for both iPhones and Androids and can also be accessed at boston.gov/311.

The full list of available languages appears below:

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Haitian Creole
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Vietnamese
  • Russian
  • Cape Verdean Creole
  • Arabic
  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • French

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

A 3-story observatory will open atop the Prudential Center in 2023

The skyscraper's new observation deck will feature an outdoor viewing area, a cocktail lounge, and immersive exhibits. View Boston, a brand-new three-story observation deck, will open atop the Prudential Center in 2023. Set on the 50th, 51st, and 52nd floors of the Pru, View Boston will offer 360-degree views of...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

No arrests have been made yet. Boston police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing early Friday near the MBTA’s Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain. Officers responded to the intersection of Centre and Lamartine streets after receiving a report shortly after midnight, a Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’

The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

5 rentals in Andover and North Andover for under $2,500 a month

This was the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts in August. Boston is a renting city, as we see every year on Sept. 1. But just like the housing market in the capital, the rental market is a pricey one. In August, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500. In Boston, it was $2,980, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.
ANDOVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston

Two marches to descend on Boston Saturday

The Women’s March and a human-chain demonstration will draw attention to reproductive rights and the plight of women in Iran. Two separate protests will unfold in Boston on Saturday, both aimed at drawing attention to human rights issues, including women’s access to reproductive health care and a humanitarian crisis in Iran.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Orange Line slower after month-long shutdown, data shows

The 30-day shutdown aimed to improve the commuter experience, among other things. Orange Line trains are running about seven minutes slower this week than they were before a month-long shutdown for repairs and service improvements. As The Boston Globe reports, data from public transportation advocacy group Transit Matters found that...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Language#Androids#Smart Phone#Ios#Boston 311#English#Spanish#Haitian Creole#Vietnamese
Boston

Window washer dies after fall inside J.F.K. Library

Authorities said the incident appears to be a tragic accident but they are investigating. A man working as a window washer inside the J.F.K. Library died Wednesday morning after falling and suffering what authorities described as a “traumatic injury.”. Boston police said officers responded around 10:32 a.m. to 220...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston Dynamics pledges not to weaponize its robots

"Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society." Boston Dynamics, the company behind advanced robots that have drawn viral attention on social media over the years for hauling trucks, navigating complex environments on their own, and staging a dance-off with Korean pop sensations BTS, pledged Thursday not to weaponize its general-purpose robots. Six other robotics companies also signed the open letter published online.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Boston

Serial bank robber allegedly caught in the act on Boylston Street

William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested for attempted unarmed bank robbery at Citizens Bank in Back Bay. A serial bank robber allegedly attempted to return to his old ways Wednesday, but authorities took him into custody at the scene. The Boston Police Department’s Bank Robbery Task Force...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Dane Cook talks his new special, getting engaged, and a night in Cambridge that changed his life

The Arlington native has heard all the jokes about his age gap with fiancée Kelsi Taylor — and has even added a few of his own to his new stand-up special, "Above It All." Dane Cook has seen it all during a comedy career that has spanned decades. As a young comic in 1992, the Arlington native was pelted with lighters by a hostile Boston Garden audience impatiently waiting for Phish to take the stage. More than a decade later, Cook, coming off two platinum albums, returned to the Garden to film “Vicious Circle,” a boundary-pushing stand-up special. Instead of the intimate quarters of a comedy club, Cook went maximalist for “Vicious Cycle,” with director Marty Callner surrounding the comic with 18 cameras as he stalked the stage in front of a packed arena crowd.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston

Shoebert is back! Sort of.

One Twitter user likened the seal's return to the North Shore to the plot of a Disney movie. Celebrity seal Shoebert, who captured hearts after spending some time in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, is back on the North Shore. The gray seal turned himself in to Beverly police...
BEVERLY, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy