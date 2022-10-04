Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Hope is here for those who need help following Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.
10NEWS
Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
10NEWS
Could a hurricane kick off or worsen red tide? It's possible, here's why
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian blew through Florida last week, photos of "shedding" rainwater have gone viral on the internet — but even with it being cool, it poses a possible threat. The amount of rain from Ian pushed rivers past their limits which is now slowly...
10NEWS
First Lady Casey DeSantis partners with Tervis for tumbler to benefit Hurricane Ian relief
VENICE, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis has partnered with a Sarasota County-based company to create a unique way to support Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian: a special edition Tervis Tumbler. On Friday morning, the first lady visited the drinkware company's headquarters in North Venice to launch the "Together...
Dozens of pets rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in Tampa ready to be fostered
Mercy Full Project, a Tampa animal rescue and non-profit, is going into the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian to save animals that have been displaced.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Shocking Photos Taken From International Space Station Show Florida ‘Shedding’ Post Ian
Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the images showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after
Liberals meltdown after DeSantis claims ‘national regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was slammed by Twitter users after he claimed that the "national regime media" wanted to see Florida destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
Capsized kayakers refused rescue, trashed sailboat, Gulfport police say
Two Pinellas County kayakers who were reported missing after getting swept up in a current following Hurricane Ian have been charged with burglary.
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
10NEWS
Neighbors join together after Wauchula apartment fire
In the thick of Hurricane Ian, an apartment fire began in Wauchula. Residents were given a moment's notice to evacuate, most lost everything.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
Florida Weekly
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
Brooksville Man “Taking Off” After $1M Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Win
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that James Martin, 55, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Martin shared
10NEWS
Former USF star leading Seminole football in new direction
Auggie Sanchez was an all-state selection at Northeast High School and an all-conference player at USF. Now, he's guiding the Warhawks to its best season since 2005.
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
10-year-old boy hit by car in St. Pete
A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car on Wednesday evening, the St. Peterburg Police Department said.
