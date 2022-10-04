Read full article on original website
WDTV
One transported following aircraft crash in Preston County
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital following an aircraft crash Friday afternoon in Preston County. A crash involving a small aircraft near the Cheat River Bridge on Rt. 50, George Washington Highway, was called in to officials just after 2 p.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center.
WDTV
Purchase of land for new Webster Co. hospital completed
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Land for a proposed site of a new hospital in Webster County has been purchased. According to Webster Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Dempsey, plans are “moving along well” to build a new Webster Memorial Hospital. “We finalized the purchase of the property near...
WDTV
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr.
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr., 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as the result of an accident. He was born in Wheeling on October 18, 1948, a son of the late Frank J. Whyte, Jr. and Patricia J. (Alig) Whyte, and the step-son of Linda Whyte, who survives in Wheeling.
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett traveled down to Lewis County for this week’s 5th Quarter Pregame Show. Tyler Kennett talks with Lewis County head coach Dustin Cogar ahead of the Route 33 rivalry.
WDTV
Clarksburg-Harrison Library is now on wheels traveling throughout the county
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held a ribbon cutting for its mobile library. The project had been in the works for several years and was finally up and running. Interim director at the library Amy Eakle said the mobile library would provide the opportunity for residents in...
WDTV
Marion County Humane Society gets grant from local business
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An update tonight on the construction of the new Marion County Humane Society. 5′s John Blashke spoke with officials on how far it’s come along and where it’s heading. Friday morning, the Marion County Humane Society got a $2,000 grant donation from Erie...
WDTV
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.
WDTV
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
WDTV
Humane Society of Harrison County holds Halloween Pet Parade
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Humane Society of Harrison County invited local pets and their owners to come for a Halloween Pet Parade in Clarksburg. Executive Director, Frankie Dennison said First Fridays contacted her in Clarksburg to do a pet Halloween contest. Owners and pets alike competed in the contest.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 7 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week seven is under the belt! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Grafton 21 - Hampshire 7 (First Win of Season) Paden City 20 - Hundred 28 (First Win of Season) Trinity - St Johns Prep - Forfeit. Pendleton County 40 - Tygarts Valley...
WDTV
September Jefferson Award Winner: Tiffany Baston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of September, we’re honoring Tiffany Baston. Tiffany volunteers her time to give free ultrasounds to expectant mothers. Special thanks to Kevin Ellis from Antero Resources for...
WDTV
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
WDTV
Lewis-Upshur Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - There is an update on the 80 dogs that authorities say were rescued from a trailer in Upshur County on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control took control of the animals earlier this week. They’re now at the Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society. Many...
WDTV
Districts still dealing with teacher shortages
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide teaching shortage. Some counties, like Mon County, are still dealing with it. Mon County Superintendent Eddie Campbell says they are coming up short with substitute teachers and other staff...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Meshea Poore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meshea Poore, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at West Virginia University, joined First at 4. She talked about WVU’s Diversity Week, why diversity conversations are important for West Virginia, and how different events prepare students for life during and after college. You can...
WDTV
House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 1
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the location of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.
WDTV
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest have been identified as a missing Morgantown doctor. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the remains, which were found Sept. 3 by a hiker, have been identified as 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, a pediatric...
WDTV
UCSO: Over 40 pounds of marijuana, multiple rifles, $20,000 seized
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says over 40 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, multiple rifles, and over $20,000 was seized on Thursday in French Creek. An investigation into a drug transportation, repackaging and distribution investigation began on Sept. 30, and the UCSO says the following...
WDTV
Fairmont State professor named ASCE WV Educator of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont State University Professor of Engineering Technology has been named the American Society of Civil Engineers WV Section Educator of the Year. Professor Tia Como has won the prestigious award, one that is given annually to an ASCE member and educator who has positively impacted the lives of their students inside and outside the classroom.
WDTV
Ronald McDonald House announces expansion
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “I don’t even know how to explain it because I don’t know what I was expecting but it wasn’t what I expected at all you know what I mean,” said Callie Taylor, the mother of a sick child. Callie Taylor is...
