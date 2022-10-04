One man died after a crash between two vehicles in Greeley that also left three others injured. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street.Greeley police officers rushed to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a GMC truck with a 57-year-old male occupant was eastbound on 10th Street when the truck collided with a Kia Soul with four people inside, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, that was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.Three of the four people inside the Kia were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died at the hospital later that day. His identity has not been released. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time.

GREELEY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO