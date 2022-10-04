Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Dallas man who runs PGA Memes account donates $1M to Children's Medical Center
PLANO, Texas - The Dallas man who founded the popular PGA Memes social media accounts donated a million dollars to help expand Children's Medical Center Plano. Travis Miller turned the accounts from a hobby into a full-time job gathering more than a million followers over a number of social media platforms.
fox4news.com
Grandson's love inspires SteadiSpoon device to help people living with Parkinson's disease
DALLAS - A college student in Dallas invented a device inspired by his love for his grandmother. The SteadiSpoon may also one day help others with her same debilitating condition. Southern Methodist University senior Raleigh Dewan's grandmother suffered from severe hand tremors after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. She...
fox4news.com
Hand sanitizer fuels large fire at Fort Worth warehouse
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fire destroyed a warehouse overnight near downtown Fort Worth. The fire started in a dumpster around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. It then spread to a building on Cullen Street. Crews said the fire was fueled by a large amount of alcohol-based hand sanitizer inside the building. Firefighters...
fox4news.com
Rideshares leave blind Dallas man stranded on the side on the road because of service dog
DALLAS - A legally blind Dallas man was left stranded when multiple rideshares refused to pick up the man and his service dog after a trip to the vet. It's something disability rights activists say happens all too often. "Actually Lyft picked me up here at the house and carried...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 7-9
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, October 7. State Fair of Texas.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Oct. 7 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps says we're waiting on a cold front today! It'll drop in this afternoon... after we reach the upper 80s for our afternoon high temps. A few clouds will stream in and hang around through the weekend. Highs will be near 80° tomorrow.. It's our brief taste of fall.
fox4news.com
Man accused of peeping into Plano homes arrested
PLANO, Texas - Police arrested the man they believe is the 'bright-eyed peeper,' who was seen peeping through the window of homes in Plano. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road during the late night hours in September.
fox4news.com
Chef Tim Love opens new music venue Tannahill's in Fort Worth
Fort Worth's newest music venue, Tannahill's, officially opens Friday night. It's Chef Tim Love's third venue in the Fort Worth Stockyards' Mule Alley. It's also the first to offer state-of-the-art sound and lighting for bands and up to a thousand fans. Linguine alla Vongole. Serves: 4. Ingredients. 1 lb fresh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Mercedes Clement Case: Remains found in Collin County identified as woman missing nearly 2 years
PRINCETON, Texas - Police found skeletal remains in Princeton that have been identified as a 25-year-old North Texas woman who had been missing for nearly two years. Her case was featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown last year. In it, police shared surveillance video showing the last time clement was seen alive.
fox4news.com
Euless police investigating area around elementary school
EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
fox4news.com
'One of the greatest honors': Opal Lee celebrates Nobel Peace Prize nomination despite not winning award
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Opal Lee known as "The Grandmother of Juneteenth" was not selected as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Early Friday morning Norwegian Nobel Committee announced its decision to award the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties.
fox4news.com
Texas man pleads guilty to flying drone loaded with drugs, phones, mp3 players into Fort Worth prison
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas man admitted to flying a drone loaded with drugs, phones and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison. 42-year-old Bryant LeRay Henderson pleaded guilty to attempting to provide contraband to a prisoner on Wednesday. "Contraband drone deliveries are quickly becoming the bane of prison...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Duncanville ISD mourns alumna Tiffany Jackson who went on to WNBA career
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville ISD is mourning an alumna turned WNBA great who died Monday after a long battle with breast cancer. Tiffany Jackson was just 37 years old when she passed away Monday. Kenya Larkin-Landers described the bond she shared with Jackson, her childhood friend and WNBA and UT...
fox4news.com
Dallas woman, 21, shot to death over basketball game
DALLAS - A 21-year-old Dallas woman was shot to death allegedly over the results of a basketball game. The victim's family says the shooter was a friend, but police have not publicly named a suspect. The shooting happened Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue not too far from...
fox4news.com
Early morning crash causes major backup in Fort Worth
A crash involving two pick trucks caused all the westbound lanes of the Northwest Loop 820 to be blocked early Saturday morning in Fort Worth. A Fox 4 news photographer said he believes the incident occurred before 4 a.m. this morning. Traffic was diverted onto the Frontage Road of 820...
fox4news.com
Arlington police taking innovative approach to solve gun crimes
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are expanding the use of a ballistics database in an attempt to reduce gun violence and solve crimes more quickly. The partnership between Arlington PD and federal authorities helps detectives track shootings and works with neighboring agencies to help connect weapons and suspects. The pilot...
fox4news.com
Plano man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after murdering a man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy in 2021. 25-year-old Jordan Jacobs was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday. On July 7, 2021, Jacobs was walking in Plano...
fox4news.com
Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder
McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
fox4news.com
Court rejects qualified immunity defense in civil lawsuit against Arlington officer in fatal shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - A federal appeals court ruled a civil lawsuit against an Arlington police officer who shot and killed a man can move forward. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied officer Craig Roper's claim of qualified immunity, which would have protected him from a lawsuit. Roper killed Tavis...
fox4news.com
Dallas mayor, police chief tout drop in violent crime, but some data suggests otherwise
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating two shootings that happened within hours of each other Wednesday, about a mile apart. In one case, the victim was just 14 years old. This comes as the mayor touted endorsements from police and bragged about violent crime dropping in the city. As the...
Comments / 0