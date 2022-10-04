ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Dallas man who runs PGA Memes account donates $1M to Children's Medical Center

PLANO, Texas - The Dallas man who founded the popular PGA Memes social media accounts donated a million dollars to help expand Children's Medical Center Plano. Travis Miller turned the accounts from a hobby into a full-time job gathering more than a million followers over a number of social media platforms.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Hand sanitizer fuels large fire at Fort Worth warehouse

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fire destroyed a warehouse overnight near downtown Fort Worth. The fire started in a dumpster around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. It then spread to a building on Cullen Street. Crews said the fire was fueled by a large amount of alcohol-based hand sanitizer inside the building. Firefighters...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Cars
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 7-9

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, October 7. State Fair of Texas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Oct. 7 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps says we're waiting on a cold front today! It'll drop in this afternoon... after we reach the upper 80s for our afternoon high temps. A few clouds will stream in and hang around through the weekend. Highs will be near 80° tomorrow.. It's our brief taste of fall.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man accused of peeping into Plano homes arrested

PLANO, Texas - Police arrested the man they believe is the 'bright-eyed peeper,' who was seen peeping through the window of homes in Plano. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road during the late night hours in September.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Chef Tim Love opens new music venue Tannahill's in Fort Worth

Fort Worth's newest music venue, Tannahill's, officially opens Friday night. It's Chef Tim Love's third venue in the Fort Worth Stockyards' Mule Alley. It's also the first to offer state-of-the-art sound and lighting for bands and up to a thousand fans. Linguine alla Vongole. Serves: 4. Ingredients. 1 lb fresh...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope Floats#Tex#Dragon Boat#The Tex Factor Hope
fox4news.com

Euless police investigating area around elementary school

EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
EULESS, TX
fox4news.com

'One of the greatest honors': Opal Lee celebrates Nobel Peace Prize nomination despite not winning award

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Opal Lee known as "The Grandmother of Juneteenth" was not selected as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Early Friday morning Norwegian Nobel Committee announced its decision to award the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
fox4news.com

Dallas woman, 21, shot to death over basketball game

DALLAS - A 21-year-old Dallas woman was shot to death allegedly over the results of a basketball game. The victim's family says the shooter was a friend, but police have not publicly named a suspect. The shooting happened Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue not too far from...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Early morning crash causes major backup in Fort Worth

A crash involving two pick trucks caused all the westbound lanes of the Northwest Loop 820 to be blocked early Saturday morning in Fort Worth. A Fox 4 news photographer said he believes the incident occurred before 4 a.m. this morning. Traffic was diverted onto the Frontage Road of 820...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington police taking innovative approach to solve gun crimes

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are expanding the use of a ballistics database in an attempt to reduce gun violence and solve crimes more quickly. The partnership between Arlington PD and federal authorities helps detectives track shootings and works with neighboring agencies to help connect weapons and suspects. The pilot...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder

McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
ALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy