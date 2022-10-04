SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake has dropped to such a low level, the U.S. Geological Survey’s measuring system at the marina no longer works. “Levels are too low for the Saltair Lake Elevation Gage to measure water levels in the south arm. The gage has been in use for over 100 years,” the Utah Department of Natural Resources said in a statement to FOX 13 News on Friday. “The U.S. Geological Survey is now reporting the south arm elevation from the causeway gage near Lakeside. The gage stations are operated by USGS, with cooperative matching funds from DNR and the Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands.”

