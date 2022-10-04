ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Great Salt Lake so low, a water level measurement system no longer works

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake has dropped to such a low level, the U.S. Geological Survey’s measuring system at the marina no longer works. “Levels are too low for the Saltair Lake Elevation Gage to measure water levels in the south arm. The gage has been in use for over 100 years,” the Utah Department of Natural Resources said in a statement to FOX 13 News on Friday. “The U.S. Geological Survey is now reporting the south arm elevation from the causeway gage near Lakeside. The gage stations are operated by USGS, with cooperative matching funds from DNR and the Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands.”
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drought update: how did we fare this summer?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake just dropped to another historic low despite Utah’s water conservation efforts. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at below-average levels as we head into a new water year according to the state’s latest drought update. But despite those levels,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Edible varieties of the sweet potato make beautiful vines, too

SALT LAKE CITY — Many savvy gardeners use ornamental sweet potato vines as a trailing accent in their planters and container gardens. But did you know that edible varieties also produce a beautiful vine?. Edible varieties can provide a wonderful spiller for your summer containers, while at the same...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

A delayed frost means more summer produce

SALT LAKE CITY — Overnight frost could make it’s debut next week in higher elevation areas like Cache Valley a bit later in the year than typical. Most years, those areas will see that frost in late September. KSL Greenhouse Show Host, Taun Beddes told KSL NewsRadio, that’s...
AGRICULTURE
kslnewsradio.com

The countdown is over… what does Training Table have cooking up?

SALT LAKE CITY — After a long countdown on the Training Table website for an announcement, the wait is finally over. The beloved Utah restaurant will reopen its doors following its 45 anniversary. As of July 21, 2022, the website had a countdown of 78 days with a cryptic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmful Algal Blooms#Waterfowl#Water Bodies#Water Quality#Dwr
kslnewsradio.com

New survey suggests women who own businesses are struggling

SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey found that a majority of women in Utah who own their own businesses said the biggest challenges come from balancing life responsibilities and dealing with not being taken seriously. The survey from the Utah Women and Leadership Project, UWLP, is an update...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

$10 million donated to the Utah Housing Preservation Fund

SALT LAKE CITY — With housing prices rising in most areas of the U.S., organizations like the Utah Housing Preservation Fund, UHPF, help keep Utahns sheltered. One of the ways UHPF makes sure housing remains affordable is by finding investors who understand its mission and are willing to take lower returns to make an impact on our community.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two men accused of stealing dying piglets from Utah farm face charges

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The trial involving two stolen piglets reportedly in distress continues in St. George with more than 100 supporters rallying behind the two defendants, Paul Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung. The men are accused of burglarizing the nation’s largest pig farm in alleged attempts to save two...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy