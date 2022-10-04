Read full article on original website
Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
Grand Rapids Improv Festival Starts Next Week!
The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 8th year! The Grand Rapids Improv Festival(or GRIF) is a three-day improvisational comedy event near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, MI. What is Grand Rapids Improv Festival?. GRIF 2022 is bringing troupes from all over the Midwest and beyond to...
West Michigan theaters participating in National Cinema Week
National Cinema Week starts this Friday.
New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023
A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash is back for Halloween 2022
Caledonia, MI (9481 Cherry Valley Ave SE) Oct 28 & 29 from 7 – 10 p.m. Cascade, MI (6390 28th St SE) Oct 28-30 from 7 – 10 p.m. Grand Rapids, MI (4095 Plainfield Ave NE) Oct 28 – 31 from 7 – 10 p.m. Hudsonville,...
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
927thevan.com
Festival Weekend Ahead for Zeeland, Holland & Douglas
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – It’s a festival weekend throughout the Lakeshore this weekend. Zeeland’s week-long 175th Anniversary Celebration climaxes with the annual Pumpkinfest, which includes live music and food trucks on both Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as a parade through downtown on Saturday afternoon.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
'He was purple': Good Samaritans in West Michigan rush to save unconscious fisherman found floating in Grand River
Officials in West Michigan said the quick actions of a group of anglers saved the life of a drowning man in Grand River on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said their Water Rescue Team was called out to a section of the Grand River
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
Sound the Alarm – Check Out This Refurbished Grand Rapids Firehouse Up For Sale
This has to be one of the more unique residences for sale in Grand Rapids!. Near downtown GR, an authentic, historic firehouse at 40 Lexington Ave. NW has hit the market. According to the listing, the building once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 in the early 1900s.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory opens this weekend
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – It’s a sunny afternoon in Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing park when Frank Roldan opens the shutter on an unsuspecting white dome in the middle of a field, revealing a 16-inch telescope. The new observatory – branded as being the only fully public one...
Rockford couple builds carbon neutral home
ROCKFORD, Mich. — With the looming impacts of our changing climate, living a more environmentally friendly lifestyle is becoming increasingly important. One couple in Rockford is reducing their carbon footprint in a big way. "We're proof that you can live carbon-free in Michigan," stated homeowner Jon Miner. With solar-powered...
5 school districts in need of operating cash renewals on Nov. 8 ballot in Kent, Ottawa counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - There are a total of five school districts requesting operating millage renewals to fund day-to-day operations on the Nov. 8 general election ballots in Kent and Ottawa counties. Public schools periodically ask voters to approve an 18-mill levy on non-homestead property to receive their full foundation...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
Grand River fishermen pull fellow angler from water
A man was rescued by his fellow fishermen in the Grand River on Thursday, authorities say.
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
