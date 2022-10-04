ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Grand Rapids Improv Festival Starts Next Week!

The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 8th year! The Grand Rapids Improv Festival(or GRIF) is a three-day improvisational comedy event near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, MI. What is Grand Rapids Improv Festival?. GRIF 2022 is bringing troupes from all over the Midwest and beyond to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023

A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Muskegon, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Muskegon, MI
927thevan.com

Festival Weekend Ahead for Zeeland, Holland & Douglas

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – It’s a festival weekend throughout the Lakeshore this weekend. Zeeland’s week-long 175th Anniversary Celebration climaxes with the annual Pumpkinfest, which includes live music and food trucks on both Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as a parade through downtown on Saturday afternoon.
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Harry Houdini
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#A Colony#Tavern
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rockford couple builds carbon neutral home

ROCKFORD, Mich. — With the looming impacts of our changing climate, living a more environmentally friendly lifestyle is becoming increasingly important. One couple in Rockford is reducing their carbon footprint in a big way. "We're proof that you can live carbon-free in Michigan," stated homeowner Jon Miner. With solar-powered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
103.3 WKFR

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy