Partners in Equity Grant Program grants available
Community based organizations can now apply for the Partners in Equity Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grant through Dane County. According to an Oct. 6 county news release, the Partners in Equity Grant Program supports county-based community groups that propose to use funding to address systemic racial inequities in the criminal justice system. The grant, approved by the County Board of Supervisors and County Executive, piloted in 2015 to address systemic racial inequalities in health, education, employment, or criminal justice.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter announces health care training facility to counter staffing shortages
MADISON, Wis. — One of Madison’s major health care providers announced Tuesday plans to open a new training facility to better equip the local workforce amid declining retention rates that have only become worse since the pandemic’s onset. “Our entire industry has been working through a whole lot the past three years, and we all know that,” James Arnett, UnityPoint...
Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District celebrate high school expansion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event Thursday for its newly renovated high school. Guests toured the new south addition to the building, part of the 2018 referendum projects, and explored the new learning spaces. “This renovation shows the...
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
‘Significant’ donation from Epic to help UW Health address healthcare worker shortage
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health says a “significant” donation from Epic Systems will help it address a shortage of healthcare workers. The new push from Wisconsin Medicine aims to create programs for nursing retention and community-based apprenticeships, UW Health said in a news release Tuesday. The healthcare provider is also planning to pay for current and future medical and nursing...
Dementia stabilization unit opens in Monroe
MADISON, Wis. — A new facility in Monroe aims to provide a safety net for people with dementia and their caregivers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for the O’Rourke Dementia Stabilization Unit. The facility provides medical and psychiatric stabilization for dementia patients with a detailed assessment for those struggling in their homes. It will serve people from Grant, Green, Lafayette and Iowa counties.
Wisconsin Lottery: 3 winners in just 1 week
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 7 they had three winning tickets worth more than $1 million sold or claimed in just one week. The big wins started on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when a $1 Million Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip on Saint Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
Letter: Election letters to the editor deadline is Oct. 21
The deadline for election-related letters to the editor to the Stoughton Courier Hub is noon on Friday, Oct. 21 for publication online and in the Thursday, Oct. 27 print edition of the newspaper. This is to provide the newspaper an opportunity to print a correction, clarification or rebuttal in the Nov. 3 newspaper, if needed, before the Nov. 8 election.
Have a seat: New bench for senior center
The next time you’re strolling around downtown, you can stop by the Stoughton Senior Center and relax and enjoy the views from a bench made from recycled plastic collected around the city. Who knows? You might be sitting on some of your old stuff. It’s all part of the...
Curbside brush collection in Madison ends for 2022
MADISON, Wis. — If you live in Madison, do not set out brush on your curbside for pickup. Brush collection is over for 2022. City officials said that nearly all of Madison’s neighborhoods have been given five guaranteed chances for brush collection this year, and Streets Division crews are working to complete pickup for neighborhoods on the city’s far west side.
DOT says new Beltline ‘Flex Lane’ working well
If you commute through Madison, you may be well aware, but apparently the new “flex lane” on Madison’s Beltline (Hwys. 12/18) has proven a success so far. According to an Oct. 5 Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) news release, preliminary data shows the lane, which opened in July 2022 to help improve traffic flow on one of the state’s busiest highways, has improved travel times.
Top 8 finalists in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ named; voting open for Final 4
MADISON, Wis. — And then there were eight. Eight products have moved to the next round of voting to become this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This year’s contest, put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, is the seventh search to find the most interesting product made in the Badger State.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
As Madison gas prices continue soaring, restaurant increases delivery charge: ‘It’s just left us with no option’
VERONA, Wis. — Less than one month ago, Madison hit its six-month low for an average gallon of gas at $3.29. That was at the tail end of a 14-week downswing in national gas prices that saw average prices nearing $5 per gallon in Wisconsin. Since then, they’ve soared, even more in the Badger State.
Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football vs. Northwestern: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more
A lot of attention this week has been off the field after the firing of Paul Chryst, but despite that, the Badgers still have a game to play this Saturday. This week Wisconsin (2-3) hits the road to take on a struggling Northwestern team who comes in on a four-game losing streak after winning their opener in Dublin against Nebraska.
What is a sovereign citizen and how is Darrell Brooks using that argument in his trial?
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Among the numerous disruptions from Darrell Brooks is his claim to be a 'sovereign' or 'sovereign citizen,' but the argument lacks any merit, according to legal experts. Judge Jennifer Dorow acknowledged Brooks' claim during one exchange on Tuesday. "I realize it may very well be...
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
