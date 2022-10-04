Buy two tickets for the price of one to Frightworld!. This Halloween season, nightmares come true at Frightworld America's Screampark!. Come celebrate Frightworld's 20 year anniversary! With 5 award-winning haunted houses, it's easy to see why Frightworld is the best haunted house in New York, and one of the top haunted houses in the whole country. Test your bravery in the Grindhouse - an overgrown rustic cabin filled with beastly and brutal killers. Try to find your way out of Nightstalkers Reloaded before the twisted creatures stalking you finally catch up. See if you can stay sane in the Eerie State Asylum, or suffer the same fate as its patients. Will you confront the unknown in INSANITY, or will this high-tech, mind-boggling experience push you over the edge?

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO