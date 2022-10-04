ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Former Rensselaer County Corrections Officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of inmate

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bP2YT_0iLjvRcF00

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sean Morrissey, 51, of Waterford pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sexually abusing an inmate in September of 2018, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Morrissey was a correctional officer at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility at the time of the crime. Morrissey pleaded guilty today before United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby in Syracuse.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

According to the DOJ, Morrissey admitted that between September 7, 2018, and September 21, 2018, while he was a corrections officer at Rensselaer County Correctional Facility, he knowingly rubbed the genitalia of a female federal inmate, with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, or arouse or gratify the sexual desire of a person. Morrissey was arraigned in June of this year.

Sentencing for Morrissey is scheduled in Albany on February 23, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and must serve up to one year of supervised release once he is out of prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Waterford, NY
County
Rensselaer County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Corrections Officer#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash

A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges

Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga DA responds to criticism from challenger

The lawyer challenging incumbent Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen is slamming what he says was "negligence" in a lack of local prosecution of the sex cult, NXIVM. According to Heggen, her opponent's comments on NXIVM show a lack of knowledge when it comes to the scope of the job.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy