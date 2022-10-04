Former Rensselaer County Corrections Officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of inmate
RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sean Morrissey, 51, of Waterford pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sexually abusing an inmate in September of 2018, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Morrissey was a correctional officer at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility at the time of the crime. Morrissey pleaded guilty today before United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby in Syracuse.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
According to the DOJ, Morrissey admitted that between September 7, 2018, and September 21, 2018, while he was a corrections officer at Rensselaer County Correctional Facility, he knowingly rubbed the genitalia of a female federal inmate, with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, or arouse or gratify the sexual desire of a person. Morrissey was arraigned in June of this year.
Sentencing for Morrissey is scheduled in Albany on February 23, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and must serve up to one year of supervised release once he is out of prison.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0