Former Rensselaer County Corrections Officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of inmate

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sean Morrissey, 51, of Waterford pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sexually abusing an inmate in September of 2018, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Morrissey was a correctional officer at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility at the time of the crime. Morrissey pleaded guilty today before United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby in Syracuse.

According to the DOJ, Morrissey admitted that between September 7, 2018, and September 21, 2018, while he was a corrections officer at Rensselaer County Correctional Facility, he knowingly rubbed the genitalia of a female federal inmate, with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, or arouse or gratify the sexual desire of a person. Morrissey was arraigned in June of this year.

Sentencing for Morrissey is scheduled in Albany on February 23, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and must serve up to one year of supervised release once he is out of prison.

