ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan 211 takes calls to help Florida after Hurricane Ian

By Meghan Bunchman
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQNlP_0iLjvQjW00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan 211 workers continue to operate Central Florida’s 211 database and helpline in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Chad Veeser, emergency management officer for Michigan 211 , told News 8 that all seven Michigan branches of United Way have stepped in to help as many workers in Florida struggle to find power or an internet connection.

“A lot of their people are without power. They’re taking care of their own families and their own lives,” he said. “(Michigan 211 operators can) essentially log into their system and to operate both their phone system and their data system on the back end to support people both in response and recovery.”

To date, Michigan 211 has fielded more than 1,600 calls for help in central Florida. Veeser said many of them have dealt with basic needs like food, water, and shelter.

“Some of these calls are harrowing. I know there’s one instance of a mother with six kids who was trying to get to a shelter and it was extraordinarily scary,” he said.

Ian’s death toll continues to rise, with 100 already recorded . Experts predict damages will cost upwards of $30 billion.

“Obviously there are a lot of folks in effected areas that evacuated,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this week. “Some did shelter in place… We’ve contacted over 20,000 Floridians that filled out a shelter in place on FloridaDisaster.org . Over 10,000 have responded and all 10,000 said they were safe.”

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

If Michigan was affected by a natural disaster, the United Way of Central Florida would lend a helping hand to their northern friends.

“We have a memorandum of understanding, it is called an MOU, with (central) Florida,” Veeser said. “Purposely because of the cycle of how disasters and emergencies work. Our busy time, when it comes to emergency work, typically is spring and early summer because of storms…. But our slower time is right about now: late summer, fall when hurricane season picks up.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

PFAS in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#A Natural Disaster#United Way#Floridians#Floridadisaster Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy