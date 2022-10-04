Read full article on original website
Tim Aten Knows: Hurricanes produce life-changing events
Q: Tim, have you ever experienced anything like Hurricane Ian? — H.C., Naples. A: Yes and no. While Hurricane Ian was the most massive storm surge event that catastrophically damaged Southwest Florida, I’ve encountered my fair share of terrifying hurricanes in the 30 years I’ve lived in Florida.
Biden meets with DeSantis during Florida trip to survey Hurricane Ian damage
FORT MYERS (CBS) On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden emphasized their “cooperation” — despite their political differences — as the president visited Fort Myers, which was hard hit by Hurricane Ian last week. DeSantis thanked Biden for visiting the state and for his responsiveness...
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
Airnb offering temporary housing to SWFL residents displaced by Hurricane Ian
Airbnb.org announced it has committed $5 million to offer free, temporary housing to people displaced by Hurricane Ian. These stays will be funded by Airbnb and other donors to Airbnb.org. To be eligible for an Airbnb.org stay as part of this hurricane response, individuals must be connected to Airbnb.org by...
FK Your Diet provides food, a helping hand to SWFL community devastated by Hurricane Ian
Since FK Your Diet opened in Fort Myers in 2018, founders Amy Eldridge and Doug Miller have been known for lending a helping hand throughout the Southwest Florida community. Miller grew up as a foster child until he aged out of the system at 18. FK, an abbreviation for Foster Kids, was opened as a way for him to pursue his passion for cooking and giving back to the community. Eldridge and Miller also use their space helping others get back on track.
Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end
Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
How to sort debris from Hurricane Ian
Florida residents with storm-generated debris from Hurricane Ian should follow instructions from local officials about sorting materials and placing them on the curb for collection. Debris Separation. Localities frequently ask residents to sort debris into various categories. Hazardous Waste. Examples: oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, and paints. (Note:...
Few storms possible Saturday
The Weather Authority expects storm chances to begin returning to the forecast for your weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s and isolated storm chances each afternoon. Saturday will start off nicely, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. By the afternoon...
