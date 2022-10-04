ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Hurricanes produce life-changing events

Q: Tim, have you ever experienced anything like Hurricane Ian? — H.C., Naples. A: Yes and no. While Hurricane Ian was the most massive storm surge event that catastrophically damaged Southwest Florida, I’ve encountered my fair share of terrifying hurricanes in the 30 years I’ve lived in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
State
North Carolina State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

FK Your Diet provides food, a helping hand to SWFL community devastated by Hurricane Ian

Since FK Your Diet opened in Fort Myers in 2018, founders Amy Eldridge and Doug Miller have been known for lending a helping hand throughout the Southwest Florida community. Miller grew up as a foster child until he aged out of the system at 18. FK, an abbreviation for Foster Kids, was opened as a way for him to pursue his passion for cooking and giving back to the community. Eldridge and Miller also use their space helping others get back on track.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end

Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to sort debris from Hurricane Ian

Florida residents with storm-generated debris from Hurricane Ian should follow instructions from local officials about sorting materials and placing them on the curb for collection. Debris Separation. Localities frequently ask residents to sort debris into various categories. Hazardous Waste. Examples: oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, and paints. (Note:...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Few storms possible Saturday

The Weather Authority expects storm chances to begin returning to the forecast for your weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s and isolated storm chances each afternoon. Saturday will start off nicely, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. By the afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy