Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
msn.com
Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?
When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might require a two-story suite with a private reflecting pool and a five-star restaurant.
CNET
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks
Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
RAF bunker that warned of Hitler's bombers away in World War Two will be converted into luxury underground holiday home
An RAF bunker that warned of Hitler's bombs in World War II is set to be converted into a luxury underground holiday home. The windowless concrete structure at Ringstead Bay in Dorset served as an RAF radar base after it was built in 1941. The station was part of an...
Wedding Guest Turns Up to Airbnb Only To Find Empty 'Shell' of a Building
The property was completely vacant with the exception of some building materials.
This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching
Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market. Perched on a lava point, the waterfront manse was inspired by...
Billionaire Australian businesswoman who heads Tesla board smashes a property record after buying $27.5million penthouse with seven bedrooms and amazing harbour views
An Australian billionaire has smashed a property record after buying an apartment on Sydney's north shore for $27.5million. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm bought the sprawling penthouse in The Ritz building on a waterfront reserve in Cremorne Point, making it the highest apartment sale north of the Harbour Bridge, reported the Australian Financial Review.
My dad vanished while snorkelling in Bali – I know he’s surviving in the jungle Bear Grylls-style after washing ashore
THE SON of a missing Brit who was swept out to sea while snorkeling in Bali believes his dad is alive and could be using survival techniques to survive. Adam Smith's dad Graham, 68, went missing eight days ago while swimming in the Blue Lagoon on a holiday of a lifetime with his partner Dianne.
Thrillist
David Attenborough’s Favorite National Park Is 'the Most Extraordinary Place on Earth'
Oh, you thought the Amazon was the largest rainforest in the world?. Well, it is. But the Daintree in Queensland is the biggest rainforest in Australia, the oldest rainforest in the world, and more importantly, David Attenborough's favorite. The all-knowing 96-year-old naturalist—bless him—once deemed this wild slice of northeast Oz "the most extraordinary place on Earth."
One of World’s Rarest Fish Is Thriving in Death Valley Following ‘Desert Tsunami’
One of the world’s rarest fish, known as the Devils Hole pupfish, lives in Death Valley National Park, right here in the United States. With a population numbering just a few hundred, scientists are consistently worried about the rare breed’s regeneration. However, despite a recent “desert tsunami,” brought on by an earthquake more than 1,000 miles away, the pupfish population at Death Valley National Park is absolutely thriving.
wanderwisdom.com
Norway Cabin That Comes Complete With 'Bathroom Shower River Views' Is One for the Books
The views from this incredible shower are SO cool, or should we say, HOT, HOT, HOT? Picture this. The candles are lit, your wine glass is full, and you're enjoying a steamy shower literally a few feet above a flowing river in Norway. Sounds perfect, right? Welcome to Jolstraholmen, located in Jolster, Norway. They are the proud host to one of the most premium accommodations and camping sites in Norway since 1962. From 'glamping to camping' these deluxe cabins are simplistic, cozy and relaxing.
vinlove.net
Check in the beautiful Co Tien mountains in Vietnam associated with many interesting legends
All the beautiful Co Tien mountains in Vietnam have their own beauty, worthy of quality tourist coordinates for visitors to conquer and explore. Discover the beautiful Co Tien mountains in Vietnam. 1. Co Tien Mountain Ha Giang. Co Tien Mountain or Quan Ba Twin Mountain is one of the beautiful...
wanderwisdom.com
Couple's Video Showing Their Unique Arrival at Honeymoon Hotel in the Maldives Is Just Dreamy
Is this your dream? How about getting whisked away from the airport by a private boat. When you arrive at your hotel, there's warm ocean breeze blowing through your hair and sun shining on your skin. After check-in, you're handed a yummy frozen concoction from a fresh cut pineapple. Wake up, as this doesn't have to be a dream. It can all be yours after taking a 20-minute boat ride from the airport to the Hilton Amingiri Resort and Spa in the Maldives. And this is only the beginning. Let the reality continue...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
