Travel

msn.com

Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?

When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might require a two-story suite with a private reflecting pool and a five-star restaurant.
TRAVEL
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
WILDLIFE
Robb Report

This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching

 Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living.  Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market. Perched on a lava point, the waterfront manse was inspired by...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Billionaire Australian businesswoman who heads Tesla board smashes a property record after buying $27.5million penthouse with seven bedrooms and amazing harbour views

An Australian billionaire has smashed a property record after buying an apartment on Sydney's north shore for $27.5million. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm bought the sprawling penthouse in The Ritz building on a waterfront reserve in Cremorne Point, making it the highest apartment sale north of the Harbour Bridge, reported the Australian Financial Review.
WORLD
Thrillist

David Attenborough’s Favorite National Park Is 'the Most Extraordinary Place on Earth'

Oh, you thought the Amazon was the largest rainforest in the world?. Well, it is. But the Daintree in Queensland is the biggest rainforest in Australia, the oldest rainforest in the world, and more importantly, David Attenborough's favorite. The all-knowing 96-year-old naturalist—bless him—once deemed this wild slice of northeast Oz "the most extraordinary place on Earth."
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

One of World’s Rarest Fish Is Thriving in Death Valley Following ‘Desert Tsunami’

One of the world’s rarest fish, known as the Devils Hole pupfish, lives in Death Valley National Park, right here in the United States. With a population numbering just a few hundred, scientists are consistently worried about the rare breed’s regeneration. However, despite a recent “desert tsunami,” brought on by an earthquake more than 1,000 miles away, the pupfish population at Death Valley National Park is absolutely thriving.
ANIMALS
wanderwisdom.com

Norway Cabin That Comes Complete With 'Bathroom Shower River Views' Is One for the Books

The views from this incredible shower are SO cool, or should we say, HOT, HOT, HOT? Picture this. The candles are lit, your wine glass is full, and you're enjoying a steamy shower literally a few feet above a flowing river in Norway. Sounds perfect, right? Welcome to Jolstraholmen, located in Jolster, Norway. They are the proud host to one of the most premium accommodations and camping sites in Norway since 1962. From 'glamping to camping' these deluxe cabins are simplistic, cozy and relaxing.
TRAVEL
wanderwisdom.com

Couple's Video Showing Their Unique Arrival at Honeymoon Hotel in the Maldives Is Just Dreamy

Is this your dream? How about getting whisked away from the airport by a private boat. When you arrive at your hotel, there's warm ocean breeze blowing through your hair and sun shining on your skin. After check-in, you're handed a yummy frozen concoction from a fresh cut pineapple. Wake up, as this doesn't have to be a dream. It can all be yours after taking a 20-minute boat ride from the airport to the Hilton Amingiri Resort and Spa in the Maldives. And this is only the beginning. Let the reality continue...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
