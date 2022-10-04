Big Fresno Fair kicks off on Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – There is only one day left until the Big Fresno Fair returns to action.

The fair will kick off on Wednesday, October 5, and will run through Sunday, October 16.

This year’s fair will offer a wide variety of new food options and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda Cuisillos y El Coyote, and more.

You can buy tickets for the Big Fresno Fair by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.