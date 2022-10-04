ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Big Fresno Fair kicks off on Wednesday

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDvcd_0iLjvBjr00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – There is only one day left until the Big Fresno Fair returns to action.

The fair will kick off on Wednesday, October 5, and will run through Sunday, October 16.

This year’s fair will offer a wide variety of new food options and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

RELATED STORY | Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair

The concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda Cuisillos y El Coyote, and more.

You can buy tickets for the Big Fresno Fair by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

The Big Fresno Fair going on now through Oct. 16

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Big Fresno Fair kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 5th and runs through Sunday, Oct. 16th. Thursday, Oct. 12 is Sun-Maid Kids’ Day with free admission for kids 12 and under with paid adult admission all day long! Remember, kids 5 and under are always free.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

The Savannah Bananas are coming to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you ever seen, or even heard of, the Savannah Bananas?. The Savannah Bananas is a very entertaining group of baseball players who put on a wildly popular traveling show. You might call the Bananas the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. Valley fans will get a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is when ZooBoo returns to Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The annual ZooBoo event will be returning to the Chaffee Zoo this Halloween season. ZooBoo will kick off on Friday, October 14, and run every weekend through October 29. The event is held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Each year, the Chaffee Zoo is decked […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Thundermother hits the stage at the Save Mart Center Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Fall is here, and it is time for a little thunder to come to the Central Valley. On October 6, Thundermother, an all-female rock band from Sweden, will perform on stage at the Save Mart Center while opening for the iconic ‘Rock Me like a Hurricane’ metal band, Scorpions. Thundermother is debuting […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis Multicultural Fair unifies community

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The spirit of unity and diversity was celebrated on Friday at the Clovis Unified School District’s Multicultural Fair. On October 7, Clovis Unified’s English as a Second Language (ESL) program brought together an array of diverse cultures to shed light on one another. Each of the 21 cultures represented themselves through […]
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Person
Dana Carvey
YourCentralValley.com

‘La Catrina’ exhibit aims for a better understanding of an icon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Pacific University and The Fresno Arts Council debuted a new exhibit titled, “La Catrina” on Thursday evening. The exhibit features thirteen photographs by Marcos Dorado that depict three distinct Catrinas modeled by Ms. Lupe Lopez, each with its own inspiration and meaning that were created over the past three years. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk at Tesoro Viejo

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – The American Heart Association will be hosting the Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, October 8, at Tesoro Viejo in Madera to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. Presented by Tesoro Viejo, the annual Heart and Stroke Walk will include a 5K run, […]
MADERA, CA
fresyes.com

The Beginnings of Fresno

Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Big Fresno Fair#The Paul Paul Theater#El Coyote#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Bully Boo Walk to raise Fresno bully breed awareness

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Bully Rescue is inviting everyone and their pups for a spooky, fun-filled day at their Bully Boo Walk. The event takes place on Sunday, October 9 at Woodward Park’s Mountain View picnic area. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and the 2-mile walk starts at 9:00 a.m. The Bully Boo Walk […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

29th Annual Oakhurst Fall Festival Starts This Friday!

OAKHURST — The Oakhurst Fall Festival provides something for everyone with thrilling midway rides for all ages, character meet ‘n greets, Jedi Academy, face painting. and local music scheduled throughout the event. There will also be local vendors, food trucks, wine and beer tasting, plus new events being...
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

World AG robotics meeting in Fresno for first time

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the first time, the world Ag robotics conference comes to the United States and will be held in Fresno. A sneak peek into the future of agricultural technology around the world will be showcased from October 18th to the 20th at the FIRA USA 2022 conference. “Advances in computer-assisted technology […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Fresno Unified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District has received a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. During a press conference Wednesday, officials announced that the school district had received a donation of $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation. The money will go toward the district’s Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools. “There […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy