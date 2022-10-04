Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today
6:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to complaints from a residence on Smythe Street reporting a disturbance in progress there. 9:20 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Rd 5216, in the area of New Hope, regarding trespassing. 3:11 p.m. – Officers were requested...
breezynews.com
Coffee with a Cop at McDonald’s – Photo Gallery
Coffee with a Cop took place at McDonald’s Wednesday morning. Members of the community stopped in for a free cup of coffee and a chat with Carthage Police Officers. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians was also among those in attendance. Chief of Police, Billy McMillan even served some of the...
breezynews.com
Multiple Fires, Disturbances, and More in Attala
6:11 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Hwy 12 West near the country club. No fire was located. 6:25 a.m. – Attala Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to Hwy 35 South near King Rd when a caller stated that they struck a bridge because another vehicle ran them off the road. No injuries were reported.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:47 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated an individual attempted to assault him and then stole his property, the case is currently under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
breezynews.com
DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake
STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $168,$478, $418. ANNETTE MOSES, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $0. DENNIS SHARKEY, 59, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $2,288.50, $1,342.50. AARON E SMITH, 28,...
Neshoba Democrat
Window shot out of local business
A shooting into a business on Weyerhaeuser Street over the weekend is under investigation, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. Lyons said a window was reported shot out at Glassworx Inc.,1163 Weyerhaeuser Street, on Monday morning when the business opened. The incident is believed to have happened sometime on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
madisoncountyjournal.com
Teens sentenced for roles in carjackings
Three Jackson teens have each been sentenced for their roles in a carjacking spree that spanned multiple cities in the metro area last year, Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said this week. “These three teenagers came into Madison County — not once but twice — with the sole intent...
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
WLBT
Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police for breaking into a vehicle at a parking garage in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Woolfolk Building after reports of someone running between cars and looking in the windows. According...
wcbi.com
Two teenagers arrested for taking weapons to school
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Lousiville Police make two arrests after weapons are found on a school campus. Investigators say two 17-year-old males went to Lousiville High School with weapons. One suspect is charged with terroristic threats, weapon possession by a Juvenile, and Probation Violation. The other suspect is charged with terroristic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
WLBT
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
WAPT
Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests
KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
WTOK-TV
Kim Houston appointed to Meridian School Board
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A familiar face is stepping into a new role for the Meridian Public School District. Kim Houston received a unanimous vote to be a member of the Meridian School Board. Houston previously served as a city council person for Ward 4 and ran for mayor. She also owns her own insurance agency.
WTOK-TV
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole. Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following...
Man injured in possible road rage shooting on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot on Interstate 55 in Jackson. The shooting happened on I-55 northbound near the Pearl Street exit. Police found a white Nissan Altima occupied by Terrence Brown, who had been injured. Brown was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for […]
Comments / 0